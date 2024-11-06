A kasi-focused Facebook page shared pictures of beautiful homes in a local area close to Pretoria

The page caused a lot of debate on social media after sharing more information about the area

Social media users complimented the homes, while others were worried about people's investments after learning that it was built on private land

Many Facebook users were concerned after a page posted mansions from an area allegedly not recognised by the local municipality.

The post was shared by a page that shares township news and promoted businesses on their Facebook account under the user handle Kasi Economy.

The Mamelodi suburb with stunning homes

The page shared three pictures, one showing a street in Leeuwfontein full of double-story mansions and two photos showing two homes. The land where the houses are built allegedly belongs to a farmer, who sells it between R120 K and R180 K.

The page captioned the post:

"This is Leeuwfontein, Mamelodi's first 'illegal' suburb."

Mzansi voices concerns over the area

After learning that the area did not have water and that residents did not receive essential services from the municipality, over 200 people commented on the page's feed, wishing the city would do something.

User @Thabo Matlala said:

"I go past there every day when I go to work. From the info that I got, that land belonged to a farmer, who then divided the land and sold stands to people."

User @Cophelo Solo shared:

"This suburb must be approved with immediate effect."

User @Elijah Sizani added:

"The City of Tshwane should provide services to this place, period!"

User @Sharkt Thabo Radebe commented:

"This is testimony that the land issue must be addressed asap...people can't be put in modern slavery through bonds."

User @Finally Alex said:

"Hopefully, they won’t be demolished. You must be careful before you build a house these days."

User @Thomas Selopyane shared:

"Beautiful ❤️."

