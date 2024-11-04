A varsity student in the Free State had a frightening encounter with robbers that is now trending on X

The brave young man was seen fighting to retrieve his stolen phones as the thieves tried to escape

Mzansi people are showing support for the student’s bravery while expressing sadness over the crime

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

A young man's encounter with robbers trended. Image: Stock photo/Getty @NhlapoScotch

Source: Twitter

A young man in the Free State recently experienced a terrifying robbery that has captured the attention of many online.

Man faces off with robbers

A video of his brave confrontation with the thieves trended on X. The videos displaying his incredible determination were posted on the platform by @NhlapoScotch.

The guy is seen grappling with the robbers as they attempt to flee in a car with his phones. He held on to the vehicle, which dragged him for several metres before another motorist came to his aid.

Update after terrifying ordeal

The X user shared an update about his condition following the distressing incident.

"The guy is fine, went for a checkup after the incident and nothing seemed to be wrong, so he’s at his place. Two phones were taken from him and the perpetrators are still on the run last time I checked."

See the post below:

The sentiment from Mzansi is one of sadness regarding the crime but admiration for the student’s courage in the face of danger.

See some comments below:

@Reggie_ZAR said:

"Sign up that boy for military. 🤷🏿‍♂️"

@officialtwinny stated:

"That boy is really brave and well done to the driver that kept chasing to capture the vehicle registration. 👏🏾👏🏾"

@AsanteGraceX commented:

"They must be found, locked up for good."

@Khwezi_bass wrote:

"Yeses. This boy is a warrior."

@Ravele_Manu highlighted:

"So that car dragged him that far and he immediately jumped inside the vehicle in pursuit without any sign of broken joints?"

@rsablackch9985 stated:

"Adrenaline was high, he couldn't feel any pain because of anger but am sure now he's in pain, but wow. He's a soldier. 🙌"

@Mperokapita wrote:

"Like 🙌🏾 it felt like a movie."

@Cooljobs_RSA added:

"That's a Mission Impossible stunt."

Muscular man fights would-be hijackers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are starting to get fed up with criminals, and one such man showed how gatvol he was.

Suspected thieves tried to hijack him, and he turned on them and beat them up so suddenly that they ran away!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News