Gender Reveal Party Turns Awkward, Video Leaves South Africans in Stitches
- A clip of a gender reveal party amused many South Africans as it slowly turned awkward for the people in attendance
- The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts
A clip of a gender reveal left many South Africans cracking up in laughter, and it went viral on social media.
Gender reveal party turns awkward
Footage posted by TikTok user @user8005030339625 shows the beautiful setting of a gender reveal party, with guests seated and enjoying the celebration.
In the clip, the host unveiled the baby's gender, and the results were not what she expected. She asked the baby's daddy to pop the balloon, but still, nothing indicated the child's sex. As the video continued, the gender reveal party slowly became awkward for the people in attendance.
The video became a hit on TikTok, amusing many people on the internet and generating loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the clip below:
Mzansi weighs in
The online community responded to the video of the awkward gender reveal as they headed to the comments section to share their opinions.
GuguButhelezi inquired:
"Ba etsa, why is everything purple?"
Mrs City Mom poked fun, saying:
"Theme ya gender reveal ne ele traditional wedding? I love my people."
Gomzickles was amused:
"After all that drama, we still don’t know? Hayi sana."
Zoë expressed:
"Yoh, my patience was tested by this video."
TiktokbyKgame wrote:
"I thought ke traditional wedding...cause the theme."
Thatso commented
"Theme is giving wedding vibes yako Limps."
Inside Simz Ngema & Tino’s stunning gender reveal
Briefly News previously reported that singer Simz Ngema and her baby daddy, Tino Chinyani, finally revealed their baby's gender after recently announcing their pregnancy.
Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani had fans in their feelings when they shared footage from their baby shower. The couple is expecting their second bundle of joy and hosted a stunning gender reveal with loved ones to share the big news - it's a boy!
