A grandmother and her grandchild nailed a funny TikTok challenge, dancing to the nines

The granny exceled in the dance challenge more than her youngster granddaughter

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Gogo and grandchild nailed a dance challenge. Images: @gogo.wabantu17/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A grandmother and her granddaughter participated in a fun TikTok challenge, leaving the internet entertained.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @gogo.wabantu17, the gogo and the grandchild are seen in the comfort of their home. The duo stood next to each other and continued to do the chicken TikTok challenge.

The granny did it with passion and much vibe. She even outdid her granddaughter. The challenge is not an easy one even for the youngsters but the grandmother made it look so easy. One could tell she used to dance or be flexible in her younger ages.

Gogo nails dance challenge

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the gogo

The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Una Ntobela commented:

"She went all out even remixed the dance 😂😂😂😂."

@user8697657869156 was entertained:

"The seroiusness on the mama's face 🤣🤣🤣."

@Sphongosenyathi wrote:

"Ama 2000 will be end of us 😂😂😂."

@user9319318000987 said:

"Challenge closed 😂."

@Lulamela Topei Mnyam expressed:

"My question is what did u promise her for to do this😂😂😂."

@Ningi Mncwabe adored:

"Gogo u nailed it🥰🥰🥰."

@abosisi bomndanyi loved:

"Yes 🥰🥰 gogo."

@Lynda deClermont wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 I woke up to this cracking up laughing 🤣🤣🤣 she didn’t miss a beat 🤣🤣🤣."

@xolie commented:

"Assignment understood mommy😅."

@Tsaki said:

"I really don't know how many times I watched this video🥰🥰🥰🥰😂😂😂."

@Sine_Sdudla commented:

"How'd you convince her🥰😂😂😂😂😂😂😳."

@naninahaku stanned:

"Yes you got it Aunty 👍."

