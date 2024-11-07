Shoprite employees are being celebrated on social media for their heartwarming kindness towards elderly customers

A TikTok video shows staff serving warm tea and biscuits to seniors seated comfortably in the store

The touching clip quickly racked up 50k views, with netizens praising the humanity displayed in the clip

Elders were given tea and biscuits at Shoprite. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @faithloveh0/TikTok

Source: UGC

Social media is showering Shoprite and its amazing staff with love after a heartwarming video of their kind deed made its way to TikTok.

Heartwarming gesture captured

The clip shared by @faithloveh0 captures employees in action. They served warm tea and biscuits to elderly customers comfortably seated in the store. You can see the seniors enjoying their treats, and it’s a scene that truly warms the heart.

Video makes the rounds on TikTok

It seemed like a cold day, so tea kept them cosy while waiting in line. The beautiful display got 50k views, likes, comments and shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi showers kind staff with praise

As expected, South Africans rushed to the comments section to rave about the kindness shown in the clip.

See some reactions below:

@KhethiweMafunda mentioned:

"Thank you Shoprite for taking care of our grandparents. 💗"

@siwelelemhlongo wrote:

"I'm touched, God bless you all. 🥰"

@PfunaniNwa’Baloyi asked:

"So the lady with yellow jersey is gogo too? 😳 Yoh she’s so fresh. 😂"

@SinethembaMavimbela posted:

"We thank you on their behalf. May God bless you. 🙏🏻❤️"

@Lunathi added:

"Nezinye i shops zizokwenza njalo ave zithanda ukulinganisa. 🙄♥️"

@NdisileSiphokazi said:

"Let's thank the sisters because they wake up in the morning and sometimes leave home without eating. 🥰"

@NqabaMfeka commented:

"Nibuye nabo boh khani nizobanakekela nasemakhaya. Senkhombisile ukuba nezandla eyifudumele nempatho okunye sobuye sikbone."

@mphumeh stated:

"All the best to the Shoprite crew."

@AndileMlambo added:

"Wow kuhle ukuna kekela ogogo bethu."

Source: Briefly News