“All I’ve Ever Wanted”: Woman, 26, Builds Mother a 4-Room Home, Mzansi Proud
- A 26-year-old woman shared with TikTok users that she had built a house for her mother
- She showed pictures of the progress and results and noted that the structure had four rooms
- Members of the online community praised the woman for the beautiful gesture shown towards her parent
Many children express their gratitude to their parents uniquely and meaningfully, reflecting their love and appreciation. One woman proudly shared her heartfelt gesture of providing her mother a place to call home, a testament to her gratitude.
A building of love
Using the handle @mpacy6, a 26-year-old woman shared on TikTok that she built her mother a home. In the post's comment section, she noted that the structure had four rooms and showed pictures of the progress and results in her video.
The proud daughter stated:
"Building my mom a home is all I've ever wanted."
Watch the video below:
Woman receives positive messages after building her mom a home
Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to applaud the woman for building her mother a house.
@cpatim_19 said to the TikTok user:
"That's beautiful. More blessings."
@mphom702 added in the comments:
"These are the kinds of posts that need to trend. Well done, dear. Big ups to you."
@phumzi_n applauded the woman and said:
"Well done, stranger! Mom must be really proud of you."
@hot_enhle shared positivity in the comments and wrote:
"Smart woman. May you be blessed."
@walktall1157 added in the comment section:
"That's so good of you. If only all children can help their parents. God's blessings upon you."
@preciousmofokeng1 shared compliments:
"Your mom raised you well."
Woman, 23, builds house for mom living in shack
In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a Tsonga woman from Gauteng North who erected a home for her mother, who previously lived in a shack.
The online community remarked that she achieved much for herself and her parent at 23. The woman shared with Briefly News that she was fulfilling her grandfather's wish before he died.
