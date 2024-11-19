Girl Takes 14 Pills by Mistake, Asks Unamused Mom to Take Her to Hospital: “Yhoo Mother”
- A young woman took 14 pills and asked her mother to take her to the hospital for help
- The Xhosa mom was not having it, asking the lady why she took too many pills
- The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the mom's reaction
A young girl claimed that she consumed 14 pills by mistake. She asked her mother to take her to the hospital.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @k_tiba02, the girl can be seen standing at the door, begging her mom to take her to the hospital because she took too many pills at the same time.
One could tell it was a prank from the way the other family members were laughing. The mom told the girl that she has no time to play, in fact, she already budgeted with the insurance money that she will receive once the girl passes away, lol.
"Let her live her life bathong": Son grills mom after bumping into her at groove, SA pleads her case
Girl takes 14 pills by mistake and asks her mom to help
Watch the TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Netizens laugh at the video
The video gained over 30k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:
@Matshakge Mamogobo shared:
"I once said to my daughter she must make sure she is in bed bqz she is gonna be dizzy/faint and sleep for long timenyana.24 of painbloks."
@Mabongz Ndwandwa laughed:
"Xhosa moms bethuna😂."
@nceshbenge expressed:
"😂😂😂😂Yhooo mother."
@Siimmaa❤️🥺 said:
"14pills braa? 😭😭"
@Chulumanco commented:
"Kumnand kodwa uhlala nomzali onje 😂😂😂😂." (Its nice to leave with such a parent)
@Khanyi 🤍 wrote:
"Mama wam unje 😭😭😭😂😂😂." (My mother is also like this)
@maserame Mokhele said:
"Hope you good now 🤣🤣."
Naughty daughter tells mom she wants to work at the gentlemen's club
In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who pranked her African mother.
A naughty daughter almost gave her mother a heart attack when she told her that she was considering working at a club. In a TikTok video uploaded by @destinyese1, the mother can be seen in the comfort of her home, minding her own business. The naughty young lady starts the conversation about her friend who found a job at a gentlemen's club.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com