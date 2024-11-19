A young woman took 14 pills and asked her mother to take her to the hospital for help

The Xhosa mom was not having it, asking the lady why she took too many pills

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the mom's reaction

A Xhosa mom's reaction to her daughter who took 14 pills by mistake left the internet in laughter. Images: @k_tiba02

Source: TikTok

A young girl claimed that she consumed 14 pills by mistake. She asked her mother to take her to the hospital.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @k_tiba02, the girl can be seen standing at the door, begging her mom to take her to the hospital because she took too many pills at the same time.

One could tell it was a prank from the way the other family members were laughing. The mom told the girl that she has no time to play, in fact, she already budgeted with the insurance money that she will receive once the girl passes away, lol.

Girl takes 14 pills by mistake and asks her mom to help

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 30k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Matshakge Mamogobo shared:

"I once said to my daughter she must make sure she is in bed bqz she is gonna be dizzy/faint and sleep for long timenyana.24 of painbloks."

@Mabongz Ndwandwa laughed:

"Xhosa moms bethuna😂."

@nceshbenge expressed:

"😂😂😂😂Yhooo mother."

@Siimmaa❤️🥺 said:

"14pills braa? 😭😭"

@Chulumanco commented:

"Kumnand kodwa uhlala nomzali onje 😂😂😂😂." (Its nice to leave with such a parent)

@Khanyi 🤍 wrote:

"Mama wam unje 😭😭😭😂😂😂." (My mother is also like this)

@maserame Mokhele said:

"Hope you good now 🤣🤣."

Naughty daughter tells mom she wants to work at the gentlemen's club

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who pranked her African mother.

A naughty daughter almost gave her mother a heart attack when she told her that she was considering working at a club. In a TikTok video uploaded by @destinyese1, the mother can be seen in the comfort of her home, minding her own business. The naughty young lady starts the conversation about her friend who found a job at a gentlemen's club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News