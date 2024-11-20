A woman’s TikTok Shein try-on haul featuring Black Friday finds is taking the platform by storm

The lady showcased her fashion picks and is seen in the viral footage modelling the stylish clothes

Mzansi women gushed over her selection, especially the denim dress, and asked about her size

A Mzansii woman’s Shein haul had TikTok buzzing. Image: @singapore_luu

Source: TikTok

Shopping queens, assemble! A TikTok video featuring a woman’s Shein try-on haul has netizens buzzing. It’s all about early Black Friday vibes.

Content creator flaunts Shein clothes

Her haul was uploaded to the account @singapore_luu and included five dresses, trendy tops, a chic bag, and a stylish pair of shoes.

The content creator modelled each item, serving serious fashion inspo with every outfit.

Haul video amazes SA TikTokkers

She didn’t stop there! The lady even shared shopping codes in the caption for anyone ready to fill their carts.

The video quickly gained traction. It got 483,000 views and fans raving about her style and Black Friday finds.

Watch the video below:

The star of the show? The denim dress! TikTok ladies couldn’t get enough of it, flooding the comments with questions about its fit and feel.

See some comments below:

@Nthaby asked:

"Customs? Did you struggle cause I’m so scared to order bathong."

@Ngi1.NgiyabaSlicer mentioned:

"To think I took the denim dress out my cart. 💔"

@cam.eve03 commented:

"The denim dress, yoh!"

@ZandileMthiyane496 wrote:

"You look so bomb in everything! May I please have your size for the first dress and the denim 1. 🙏🏾"

@AndileMjweni stated:

"The denim dress looks so cute on you. 👌🏽❤ I didn't add it on my order because I thought izoba umbhedo. 😭"

@Catt said:

"What size did you get in the denim dress?"

@ALISHAANASTASIABLESSING

"What sizes were you ordering cause we have the same body type but I never get what fits?"

@Boka_Zee added:

"You look absolutely stunning in all fits. 🥰 Customs are showing me flames. 😭"

Woman unboxes R20,962 Shein haul

Similarly, Briefly News reported that s South African woman gave viewers a glimpse into her R20k Shein haul, which wowed many peeps in Mzansi.

She was excited to unveil her Shein order, which cost her R20,962. She said it was her first time purchasing from the popular online store.

Source: Briefly News