A father showcased how he was going through the most at the hands of his daughters, which delighted many

The clip went viral online, amassing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were entertained as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter

Two little girls placed their dad through the most, and people on the internet were left cracking up in laughter.

A father received a makeover from his daughters in a TikTok video. Image: @banesh254

Source: TikTok

Girl dad put through the most

The footage shared by TikTok user @banesh254 shows the man sitting down as his two daughters slayed his face.

The girls gave their dad a makeover as they did his makeup, leaving social media users floored. The clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views and thousands of likes and comments.

In his TikTok caption, he expressed that having friends nowadays is not easy, so he prefers to spend time with his wife and kids. He also shared that he is a farmer and imports goods to China and Kenya.

"Every day with my kids is a social event. I have almost zero circle of friends, only business associates," he wrote.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to funny TikTok video

The online community took to the comments section with jokes and laughter, and some expressed their thoughts.

Avi said:

"This dad is on the right mind keep up the relationships with your family."

Ellenramohlale23 added:

"Best dad and the father of the century your kids are blessed to have you as their dad."

Dudes wrote:

"I like that make-up you look so beautiful."

Mphoo400 added:

"You are bold and beautiful."

Mathozana2 wrote:

"Yo, It seems as if kids were creating a new cartoon character, but I will forever support their good work; I can't fault the make-up artist."

Dikeledi.dd30@gmail.com commented:

"Best dad."

Woman’s adorable wig styling moment with dad

Briefly News previously reported one lady and her father left many online users with warm and fuzzy feelings, and the clip went viral.

The clip posted by TikTok user @flamingo_zee1 on the video platform shows a young hun straightening her wig, which she placed on her father's head as she tried to style. @flamingo_zee1's footage captured the attention of many, gearing over 591K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

