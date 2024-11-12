One young lady went viral on social media with her father, who left many people in their feelings

The hun showcased how she uses her dad's head to prep her wig, and the clip gained massive traction

Mzansi netizens loved the heartwarming content as they gushed over the sweet father-and-daughter moment

A young lady and her father were serving dad and daughter goals, leaving many South Africans amused and envious.

Woman preps wig on dad’s head for groove

The hun flexed how her father is a total gentleman as he offered his head to his daughter so she could style her wig for the groove.

In the video shared by a TikTok user under the social media handle @m.omuhle, one can see the stunner's dad sitting in a chair unbothered as his daughter brushed and ironed the beautiful blond wig. While taking to her TikTok caption, @m.omuhle raved over father by simply saying:

"A very mindful father."

The footage went viral online, entertaining people. It grabbed many's attention and garnered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

SA gushed over the father-and-daughter duo

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the heartwarming moment, flooding the comments section with compliments while some cracked jokes.

Wandile. Dlaminn expressed:

"Why is this not viral?"

Sbusie Phoswa added:

"Ey bakithi uBhuti."

N simply said:

"Haibo Busi."

User commented:

"Cries in daddy issues this is so beautiful to watch."

