“Yhooo I Want To Cry”: Delivery Driver Standing in Rain Breaks SA’s Heart
- A heartbreaking TikTok video shared by @miss.lu_ shows an Uber Eats delivery driver taking shelter under a tree during heavy rainfall
- The drenched driver was captured dusting off his jacket after being splashed while attempting to complete his delivery route
- The touching footage sparked conversations about delivery driver working conditions and prompted many South Africans to pledge to better tipping practices
A viral video highlighting delivery drivers' challenges under stormy weather has moved Mzansi to reconsider their approach to food delivery services.
Behind the scenes of food delivery
Content creator @miss.lu_ posted a video showing an Uber Eats driver seeking refuge under a tree during a downpour with the caption:
"Be kind always. You don't know what it took to get it to you."
The creator also added:
"Learn how to be patient with our delivery heroes. We pay for convenience but not every trip goes as expected."
Watch the video below.
Uber Eats operations
Uber Eats connects restaurants with delivery partners who brave different weather conditions to ensure customers receive their orders.
Drivers rely heavily on tips to supplement their income, working as independent contractors in challenging conditions.
Making a difference one delivery at a time
@VNR shared:
"As a delivery guy, I had the very same experience two days back... Those raindrops felt like tiny stones hitting me."
@queen_sandyyy admitted:
"Am I the only one who doesn't order when it's raining because I feel bad 🥺🥺🥺"
@khanyisilesiziba7 pleaded:
"As a waitress who works with them please tip them, your tip goes a long way 🥺🙏"
@𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐢 observed:
"The people who don't have much are the kindest people ever🥺"
@Nondumiso_Gama revealed:
"I'm a Mr D driver and all I can say. Yes, we may be just drivers but please be kind and patient with us 🥺🥺"
@edson_Mkhonto shared:
"Earlier today, my wife and I discussed this and agreed on the importance of always budgeting for a tip, even a small amount like R5."
Delivery experiences making waves
- Media personality Anele Mdoda recently called out Uber regarding passenger safety concerns after a woman's attempted kidnapping incident went viral, highlighting the broader conversations about delivery service safety.
- A woman sparked safety discussions after sharing footage of allowing a delivery driver inside her house, prompting mixed reactions from concerned netizens about personal security.
- A Checkers Sixty60 driver's beach delivery confusion amused some while others sympathized with the challenging nature of unique delivery locations.
