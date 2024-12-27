Global site navigation

“Proud of Him”: Woman’s Younger Brother Buys Groceries for 1st Time
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A local woman on TikTok showed app users what her younger brother had stored in his car's boot
  • The young man, who had started working, showed his first groceries since he landed a job
  • The moment made the older sister and his mother proud as they went to the car to see the grocery items

A woman showed the groceries her brother bought.
Watching our siblings grow into responsible adults is a joy that fills us with pride. One woman recently shared a heartwarming moment about her younger brother, highlighting his growth and achievements, which left her beaming with admiration.

Young man goes grocery shopping

TikTok user MaShezi Shezi Nokwanda took to her account to upload a video of her brother showing up with a boot filled with grocery items. She noted her mother couldn't believe her eyes as it was her brother's first groceries since he started working.

"We are all proud of him."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to man grocery shopping

A few local members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the man buying a boot full of groceries to show his family.

@queenshaz138 positively stated:

"May the Lord bless him with more money."

@makhi869 applauded the man and said:

"Sons who have a plan."

@ndlovukazi085 added in the comment section:

"Aww, that is very sweet of him. We thank Mom for raising a young boy to be a man."

@salamina53 told the family:

"Whenever he's married, please understand he's starting his own family, and don't expect him to do the same thing. Respect his choice. You will win his heart."

@uznach1 said to the online community:

"I'm proud of him because he’s buying stuff for the family."

@zaza57957 wrote in the comments:

"Charity begins at home. May your pockets never be empty."

3 other stories about proud moments

