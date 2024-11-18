A young lady shared a sweet video showcasing how proud her parents were of her big achievement, leaving peeps in awe

She revealed that she didn’t have much while growing up and that it was always tough to make ends meet

Her story touched the online community as they flocked to the comments section with heartwarming messages

One young lady made her parents proud and took to social media to showcase the heartwarming moment.

A lady's parents drove from Mpumalanga to see their daughter's ad in Sandton City in a TikTok video. Image: @sine_gugulethu

Parents drive from Mpumalanga to see child’s ad in SA mall

The woman, who goes by TikTok handle @sine_gugulethu, shared with her viewers that she didn't have much while growing up and that making ends meet was "tough," but her parents always supported and believed in her, making her feel she could "touch the stars."

Fast forward to today, and life smiled on @sine_gugulethu as her sponsored ad appeared in one of the biggest malls in South Africa. Proud of their daughter, @sine_gugulethu's parents drove from Mpumalanga to Sandton City to see her shine.

@sine_gugulethu went on to say the following while saying to her TikTok caption:

"I hope they know that they have done such an amazing job raising me, and I'm proud of them; I couldn't have chosen better parents."

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi showers her with congratulatory messages

The woman's story touched South Africans, and many took her to the comments section to send her heartwarming messages.

Amthandile said:

"Yazi, sometimes we need to support our kids kwi zinto that they love, and maybe that's where they will flourish. This is beautiful to watch. Look at how happy they are."

Zodwa Khoza added:

"Another day of sobbing for strangers on this app."

Simanye_Sonandi wrote:

"I’m so proud of you, Gugu. They should be proud; you are such a hard worker; I’m proud of you, too."

Luthi expressed:

"It's not the hair care routine they are looking at. They're so proud."

Cwc commented:

"Oh, this is beautiful. Congratulations, sis."

SA woman celebrates parents' 29th anniversary

