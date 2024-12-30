“So Disappointed”: Woman Unimpressed by Dis-Chem Baby Bag Worth R1000 Purchase
- A TikTok user shared her disappointment after receiving what she felt were insufficient items in her Dischem baby bag
- Content creator @siphosethu.uu showcased the contents that came with the bag, including baby essentials like nappies, lotions, and changing items
- The video sparked discussion among parents comparing current baby bags to previous years' offerings
In a TikTok video posted by content creator @siphosethu.uu, she revealed the contents of her Dischem Baby & Me Parenting Programme welcome package. She captioned the video:
"I'm so disappointed with the Dis-Chem baby bag."
The bag, which customers receive after spending R1000 on baby products, came with basic essentials including a changing pad, Pampers nappies, a baby bottle, maternity pads, and various baby care products.
Understanding the programme
The Dis-Chem Baby & Me Parenting Programme offers more than just the controversial welcome bag.
Members receive access to expert care advice, personalised tracking tools, and informative courses. However, the bag's contents, which may vary, have left some new parents questioning its value.
Social media weighs in
The video sparked nostalgic comparisons and debates:
@EdnaGBotha recalled:
"My son was born in 1996. The baby bags were huge. I was in the hospital for 10 days."
@M advised:
"I've been telling my friends to stop overspending just because they want that bag."
@Nthaby shared:
"I'm sure there is a mistake, got mine in 2020 and it was almost full."
@Jebbie noted:
"I got it in 2018, it had everything but looks like now things have changed 😢"
@Forever Babe🫶 consoled:
"No yours is better. Shem mine was completely useless, but keh it was completely free so ah."
@snegugu phindile suspected:
"Same here, I was also very disappointed. Shame I won't lie, I thought maybe, just maybe they stole some stuff."
