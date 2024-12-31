“Forever Frozen in Time”: Lady Gets Emotional After Finding Picture of Late Brother on Google Maps
- A lady on TikTok made South Africans tear up after finding a lovely memory on the internet
- Google Maps captured a picture of her home in 2011 that included a family member close to her heart
- Social media users were gutted and happy that she at least had that memory to look back at
Losing a family member is one of the most debilitating experiences one could go through.
No matter how many times one experiences loss, death is always a shock, and grief hits hard.
Google Maps keeps precious memory alive
A lady, Samantha Mthethwa, had been exploring the internet when she looked up old pictures of her home on Google Maps. During her search, she toured the home and found a precious memory captured by the app.
Mthethwa had an emotional moment when she spotted her late brother in their yard:
“Somewhere on Google Maps in 2011, my older brother is still alive, heading back into the house after he just took a walk around the yard without a t-shirt, forever frozen in time.”
Her caption touched many who know just how hard it is to get over the loss of a loved one through death.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady finding picture of late brother on Google Maps
Social media users were touched by the now-viral TikTok and commented:
@Zinhle Magwaza Khanyile shared a similar story:
“Somewhere on Google map, I saw my daughter sitting outside; we buried her in January.”
@ADAM commented:
“Somewhere on Google in 2017, I was captured on Google Maps sitting in my mom's stall selling her market Koko and akara.”
@Neo Sebete wrote:
“Somewhere on Google Maps, my grandfather is sitting on his garden chair reading his bible.”
@zoe zi shared a tear-jerker:
“Somewhere in Google Maps, my dad is walking back home from work in his uniform and a plastic bag with bread and snacks inside; Google updated, and he is gone.”
@Shady Mash said:
“Somewhere on Google map, I saw my son Walking towards our gate from the shop carrying ice pops; I buried him on 27/08/2023. Rest in everlasting peace, nana. Mommy loves you so much.”
