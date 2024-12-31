A lady on TikTok made South Africans tear up after finding a lovely memory on the internet

Google Maps captured a picture of her home in 2011 that included a family member close to her heart

Social media users were gutted and happy that she at least had that memory to look back at

Losing a family member is one of the most debilitating experiences one could go through.

A lady was emotional after finding a picture of her late brother on Google Maps. Image: @samantha_3691

Source: TikTok

No matter how many times one experiences loss, death is always a shock, and grief hits hard.

Google Maps keeps precious memory alive

A lady, Samantha Mthethwa, had been exploring the internet when she looked up old pictures of her home on Google Maps. During her search, she toured the home and found a precious memory captured by the app.

Mthethwa had an emotional moment when she spotted her late brother in their yard:

“Somewhere on Google Maps in 2011, my older brother is still alive, heading back into the house after he just took a walk around the yard without a t-shirt, forever frozen in time.”

Her caption touched many who know just how hard it is to get over the loss of a loved one through death.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady finding picture of late brother on Google Maps

Social media users were touched by the now-viral TikTok and commented:

@Zinhle Magwaza Khanyile shared a similar story:

“Somewhere on Google map, I saw my daughter sitting outside; we buried her in January.”

@ADAM commented:

“Somewhere on Google in 2017, I was captured on Google Maps sitting in my mom's stall selling her market Koko and akara.”

@Neo Sebete wrote:

“Somewhere on Google Maps, my grandfather is sitting on his garden chair reading his bible.”

@zoe zi shared a tear-jerker:

“Somewhere in Google Maps, my dad is walking back home from work in his uniform and a plastic bag with bread and snacks inside; Google updated, and he is gone.”

@Shady Mash said:

“Somewhere on Google map, I saw my son Walking towards our gate from the shop carrying ice pops; I buried him on 27/08/2023. Rest in everlasting peace, nana. Mommy loves you so much.”

3 More related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News