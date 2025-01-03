One gogo served dinner directly on the kitchen countertop after her grandkids left dishes unwashed

The TikTok video shows servings of neat pap, chicken, and morogo meal arranged on the granite top

South African netizens are debating in the comments whether her move was genius or a step too far

A young man showed food served on the kitchen counter. Image: @kmaaann1

Source: TikTok

Living with kids can be a test of patience, and one gogo demonstrated she’s officially over it.

Fed-up gogo deals with grandchildren

A viral TikTok video shows how she handled her grandkids skipping their dishwashing duties. She served food directly on the granite kitchen counter.

The clip, shared by one of the grandkids @kmaaann1, shows the meal. They had balanced meal of pap, chicken, and morogo laid out on the countertop.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Unconventional food presentation

Despite the unconventional setup, gogo kept the presentation on point, proving she’s not about to sacrifice standards.

But let’s be real, this passive aggressive act screams, “I’ve had enough!” Clearly, her patience ran out when those dishes didn’t get cleaned.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is buzzing with opinions. Others think it's hilarious, but not everyone agrees, calling it extreme.

Look at a few reactions below:

@Tshegofatso said:

"Ni kwa Mai Mai mos nina. 😂"

@Lenyora🎀🩷 stated:

"Akekho strict, ukhohlakele. 😭"

@PreciousKheola shared:

"I'm sorry but I prefer this than to wash the dishes. 😭 Am I toxic? 😭"

@ZiziphoOkuhle posted:

"At least she is still feeding yall. 😂😂❤️"

@Mabusein commented:

"And they are eating shame. 😂😂😂 You end up being angry alone."

@NtandoMthembu mentioned:

"My cousins once ate on newspapers. 😭😭 Oh batswadi mara."

@PhumlaKhumalo wrote:

"I got tired of asking them to wash dishes, one day I dished up in the very same dirty dishes they did not wash. Sange banphinde, ingaphela ilezingane haibo."

@Nolo typed:

"Aowa guys it tiring to ask people to wash dishes all day long. I understand her shame. Kedi holidays baja thata and they don’t want to wash dishes after eating no! 😂😂😂"

@sihle added:

"Parents can be toxic mara yaz."

3 Funny dishwashing stories amuse SA

One woman on TikTok shared a picture of her young child's letter to her concerning washing dishes.

A daughter found herself without luck when her mother made her wash the dishes before going out for the night.

The toddler concentrated hard while washing dishes and refused to stop when his dad asked him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News