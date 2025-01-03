TikTok content creator @quintisjacobs highlighted South Africa's massive R8 billion alcohol spending during December 25th and 26th alone

The creator questioned citizens' financial preparedness for January's challenges, including school supplies and rising living costs

His viral TikTok sparked varied reactions, with some defending personal spending choices while others calculated the money could have built two universities or other developments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man posted a video regarding SA's alcohol spending spree this December that went viral. His questions left Mzansi debating whether he was wrong or right. Images: @quintisjacobs

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video by content creator @quintisjacobs has sparked intense debate about South African spending habits during the festive season.

The creator, known for his commentary on SA life and current affairs, highlighted the shocking eight billion spent on alcohol over just two days in December.

January reality hits hard

With fuel prices increasing from January first and food costs continuing to rise, the creator's concerns about financial planning hit home.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His reminder about upcoming school expenses, with classes resuming on January 15th, added weight to questions about holiday spending priorities.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi divided on the matter

@francoiswait2 questioned the statistics:

"I want to know HTF did they calculate that…😳"

@nkedama took a strong stance:

"Alcohol MUST BE BANNED!"

@Jacques offered perspective:

"Works out to about R300 per person. It's not that deep."

@OTR_Grōup/Pyt highlighted a few thoughts on the matter:

"As an entrepreneur, I guarantee you there is more in the streets than in corporates."

@limakatsopholo defended personal choice:

"But why is this an issue? We are using our own money mos. They want to control even the money remaining after tax?"

@yourboyBongs pointed fingers:

"Eastern Cape has spent 5 billion of that 8 billion!"

@Zipho_Mboya joked about future goals:

"This December guys let's push to 10 billion, come guys we can do this asibeni happy maan😅"

@callmecapone offered an alternative perspective:

"At least two universities could've been built or..."

More money stories making headlines

A cautionary tale emerged about a local lottery winner who squandered his R17.4 million fortune, joining four other South Africans whose rags-to-riches-to-rags stories serve as stark reminders about financial literacy.

Radio personality Mo Flava stirred debate after revealing his R2,500 fireworks spending for New Year's Eve, prompting discussions about holiday expenditure priorities.

Ntsiki Mazwai added her voice to growing concerns about SA's relationship with alcohol after a viral video showcased the darker side of excessive drinking, sparking calls for government intervention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News