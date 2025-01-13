Global site navigation

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A travel content creator shared a detailed breakdown of her affordable eSwatini getaway, demonstrating how to experience the neighbouring kingdom for less than R5,000 per person
  • The comprehensive guide includes accommodation at Enkonyeni Lodge & Golf Estate, transport costs, and activities like visiting Matenga Nature Reserve and Mlilwane game sanctuary
  • Fellow travellers confirmed the destination's affordability and safety, with many sharing their own positive experiences and budget-friendly trips to eSwatini

Woman's post on cheap travelling to eSwatini goes viral.
A woman posted a video on how much it cost to get her and a friend to eSwatini. She included accommodation, food, and activity prices as well. Images: @thetravelblog_za
Source: TikTok

A travel enthusiast has captured Mzansi's attention as TikTok creator @thetravelblog_za shared an insider's guide to exploring eSwatini on a budget.

The content creator detailed how South Africans can experience the mountainous kingdom's beauty without breaking the bank, staying at a luxurious thatched-roof chalet.

The detailed cost breakdown reveals that two people sharing can enjoy a weekend getaway for approximately R4,479 each. This includes R1,600 per night for accommodation with breakfast at Enkonyeni Lodge & Golf Estate, transport costs of R879 per person covering fuel, tollgate fees, and vehicle tax at the border, plus a budget of R1,500-2,000 for food and activities.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi shares travel experiences

@roseannsade shared their experience:

"My husband and I just came back and we spent about R8000 including accommodation and transport, it's really affordable and beautiful ❤️"

@Lifereset with Boni praised the safety:

"Eswatini is also clean and safe. I literally drive alone here often from SA."

@Thandeka confirmed affordability:

"We had 2 nights for 3 adults at R6000 booked at Hilton Mbabane including petrol and food, it's truly affordable."

@Katlego M inquired:

"Love this!!! How was the drive going there? Are the roads decent for a drive in a small car?"

@mvelase_buyi planned:

"I'm doing all the affordable trips and this is definitely one of them ❤️"

@Goldengirl_sthe appreciated:

"Thank you so much for the information, looks refreshing 🥰"

@Kim asked about currency:

"Hi Mommy, do we have to change currency or rand is acceptable on that side?"

@Xoli | thetravelblog_za clarified:

"No darling, the lilangeni is equivalent to the rand and you can buy using SA notes but your change will be in emalangeni."

Similar travel stories

