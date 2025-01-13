A travel content creator shared a detailed breakdown of her affordable eSwatini getaway, demonstrating how to experience the neighbouring kingdom for less than R5,000 per person

The comprehensive guide includes accommodation at Enkonyeni Lodge & Golf Estate, transport costs, and activities like visiting Matenga Nature Reserve and Mlilwane game sanctuary

Fellow travellers confirmed the destination's affordability and safety, with many sharing their own positive experiences and budget-friendly trips to eSwatini

A woman posted a video on how much it cost to get her and a friend to eSwatini. She included accommodation, food, and activity prices as well. Images: @thetravelblog_za

Source: TikTok

A travel enthusiast has captured Mzansi's attention as TikTok creator @thetravelblog_za shared an insider's guide to exploring eSwatini on a budget.

The content creator detailed how South Africans can experience the mountainous kingdom's beauty without breaking the bank, staying at a luxurious thatched-roof chalet.

The detailed cost breakdown reveals that two people sharing can enjoy a weekend getaway for approximately R4,479 each. This includes R1,600 per night for accommodation with breakfast at Enkonyeni Lodge & Golf Estate, transport costs of R879 per person covering fuel, tollgate fees, and vehicle tax at the border, plus a budget of R1,500-2,000 for food and activities.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi shares travel experiences

@roseannsade shared their experience:

"My husband and I just came back and we spent about R8000 including accommodation and transport, it's really affordable and beautiful ❤️"

@Lifereset with Boni praised the safety:

"Eswatini is also clean and safe. I literally drive alone here often from SA."

@Thandeka confirmed affordability:

"We had 2 nights for 3 adults at R6000 booked at Hilton Mbabane including petrol and food, it's truly affordable."

@Katlego M inquired:

"Love this!!! How was the drive going there? Are the roads decent for a drive in a small car?"

@mvelase_buyi planned:

"I'm doing all the affordable trips and this is definitely one of them ❤️"

@Goldengirl_sthe appreciated:

"Thank you so much for the information, looks refreshing 🥰"

@Kim asked about currency:

"Hi Mommy, do we have to change currency or rand is acceptable on that side?"

@Xoli | thetravelblog_za clarified:

"No darling, the lilangeni is equivalent to the rand and you can buy using SA notes but your change will be in emalangeni."

Similar travel stories

Two South African women recently showcased their self-funded Dubai adventure, proving that international travel dreams are achievable.

A couple's romantic Bali engagement captured hearts online, showing how South Africans are exploring exotic destinations.

A dentist's daring encounter with lions at Ukutula Lodge demonstrated unique local travel experiences available to South Africans.

Source: Briefly News