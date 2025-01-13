“Everyone Must Visit eSwatini”: Woman Shows How To Experience Kingdom’s Beauty for Under R5K
- A travel content creator shared a detailed breakdown of her affordable eSwatini getaway, demonstrating how to experience the neighbouring kingdom for less than R5,000 per person
- The comprehensive guide includes accommodation at Enkonyeni Lodge & Golf Estate, transport costs, and activities like visiting Matenga Nature Reserve and Mlilwane game sanctuary
- Fellow travellers confirmed the destination's affordability and safety, with many sharing their own positive experiences and budget-friendly trips to eSwatini
A travel enthusiast has captured Mzansi's attention as TikTok creator @thetravelblog_za shared an insider's guide to exploring eSwatini on a budget.
The content creator detailed how South Africans can experience the mountainous kingdom's beauty without breaking the bank, staying at a luxurious thatched-roof chalet.
The detailed cost breakdown reveals that two people sharing can enjoy a weekend getaway for approximately R4,479 each. This includes R1,600 per night for accommodation with breakfast at Enkonyeni Lodge & Golf Estate, transport costs of R879 per person covering fuel, tollgate fees, and vehicle tax at the border, plus a budget of R1,500-2,000 for food and activities.
Watch the video below.
Mzansi shares travel experiences
@roseannsade shared their experience:
"My husband and I just came back and we spent about R8000 including accommodation and transport, it's really affordable and beautiful ❤️"
@Lifereset with Boni praised the safety:
"Eswatini is also clean and safe. I literally drive alone here often from SA."
@Thandeka confirmed affordability:
"We had 2 nights for 3 adults at R6000 booked at Hilton Mbabane including petrol and food, it's truly affordable."
@Katlego M inquired:
"Love this!!! How was the drive going there? Are the roads decent for a drive in a small car?"
@mvelase_buyi planned:
"I'm doing all the affordable trips and this is definitely one of them ❤️"
@Goldengirl_sthe appreciated:
"Thank you so much for the information, looks refreshing 🥰"
@Kim asked about currency:
"Hi Mommy, do we have to change currency or rand is acceptable on that side?"
@Xoli | thetravelblog_za clarified:
"No darling, the lilangeni is equivalent to the rand and you can buy using SA notes but your change will be in emalangeni."
Source: Briefly News
