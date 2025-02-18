A woman's post backfired after she mocked her boyfriend's baby mama for allegedly stalking her on social media users and not having a license

In her TikTok post, she claimed that the baby mama saw her driving her man's car and stated that she had her chance but chose to waste it

Social media users flooded the comment section, criticising her for putting another woman down and calling for her to do better next time

A lady was advised to delete a post about her boyfriend's baby mama after the comment section turned on her. Image:@call_me_waza

Source: TikTok

A local babe's attempt to shade her boyfriend's baby mama took an unexpected turn when social media users chose to protect the other woman, even though they had no idea who she was.

The woman, whose TikTok handle is @call_me_waza, shared a post implying that her boyfriend's ex was stalking her, and the post gained over 2K comments from women who spoke for the other woman.

The woman speaks about her boyfriend's baby mama

In the post, @call_me_waza shares a picture of herself and captions it, declaring that the baby mama needs to relax because she had her chance. She further mocks her for not having a driver's license, suggesting she isn't on the same level as her while calling her out for allegedly stalking her.

Watch the TikTok post here.

SA calls the lady out for her post

Her clip gained massive traction, attracting over 2K comments, most of them calling her out. Many people slammed her for putting another woman down over a man she wasn't even married to and said, in 2025, women should be uplifting each other instead of feuding over men. Others advised her to take down her post, telling her it did not land the way she wished for.

A babe boasted about having a license, and online users were not impressed. Image: @call_me_waza

Source: TikTok

User @omi said:

"Yho sana lwam, wrong audience 😂."

User @WFH Remote Jobs SA🇿🇦 commenetd:

"Ladies we agreed that this year we uplift each other nje😏 not this."

User @Mokgethwa added:

"There's no reward for shaming another woman... Life is unpredictable."

User @Nomsanom shared:

"We do not speak this way sisi."

User @TS said:

"Not this year sisi. Never sisi no!"

User @Wendy Phoku added:

"I'm so proud of you my Queens. I feel like throwing a huge party for y'all 🥰."

