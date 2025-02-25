A polygamous woman named Kenya renewed her vows with her second husband while standing in front of her first, creating a viral moment

Dressed in a white wedding gown in a beautiful garden set-up, she expressed gratitude to Carl, her first husband for embracing her vision and loving her as she was

The clip shared on Instagram, sparked intense debate, with some praising her confidence, and others questioning the dynamics of the relationships

A Polygamous wife included her first husband in her vows with her second as he stood next to them.

Polygamy is traditionally associated with men having multiple wives, but one woman is redefining the narrative by openly embracing a lifestyle where she is married to two men. Kenya, a confident and self-assured woman, is living her truth with partners who understand and support her vision.

Her unique love story captured many after she was seen renewing her vows with her second husband Tiger, while her first husband Carl stood by and watched. The viral clip was shared by Instagram page @sceneinblack, showing Kenya showing love to her first husband while about to renew vows with the other.

Kenya praises her first husband in front of her second

In the clip, Kenya is standing gracefully in a garden setup, dressed in a flowing white wedding dress. Her two husbands standing beside her, dressed in matching white outfits. Before reciting her vows, she shares heartfelt words, expressing her gratitude to Carl for allowing her to take another husband and loving her unconditionally.

She promises him full commitment before kissing him. Her second husband also joined her thanking Carl for embracing him and showing him respect.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens share mixed reviews

The video sparked a heated discussion online as social media users reacted to the unusual dynamics. Some were shocked, wondering how the trio managed their relationship, while others jokingly thanked Kenya for standing up for women, flipping the script on traditional polygamy. Others wondered how she managed to keep two men when they struggled to get one, calling her a queen.

A second husband showed respect to his wife's first husband, thanking him for welcoming him into their polygamous marriage.

User @sandraparist14 added:

"One is hard enough, two. OMG 😂😂brave woman."

User @sonyamagett1 shared:

"I'm lowkey jealous, lol."

User @goddess2025starlit commented:

"With I couldn't keep my one husband ...she got 3."

User @justfola02 said:

"Wow 😮 amazing 🤩 that’s what they mean when they say “if a man can do it so can a woman”. I wish her all the best and the good thing about this is, men don’t fight and cause unnecessary commotion like women."

User @bachieng361 added:

"This is how it should be for us women. Wakioa tunao😂."

User @annettesimmons3 said:

"She’s not committed to herself. Nothing but a freakaline. Normalcy is gone out of their hearts let alone their minds."

