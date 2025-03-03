“It's JubJub and His Crew”: Man Trying To Flee From Surprise Party, SA Hilariously Guesses Why
- A man had the shock of his life at his surprise party, resulting in him making a beeline for the exit
- The clip shows the gent being reluctant to come towards the people chasing him until he realises that he's not in danger
- South Africans hilariously tried understanding why the birthday boy made a daring escape for his life with rib-tickling comments
Surprises can be sweet and fun experiences, unless you're quite the scardey cat. A man who had shown up to his surprise party tried to make a quick exit but was calmed down by the sweet people who were throwing it for him.
Maybe he owes someone
Tiktokker djzerosa_ posted the clip of the elderly looking man who had to be held down so that he didn't run away. What makes the video even funnier is that it's accompanied by a popular TikTok sound where a woman is passionately shouting to someone that they shouldn't run. South Africans made it even funnier by guessing why he would do such a thing.
Running for you life
Someone running like that does raise many suspicions. Perhaps the poor man is dodging some loan sharks that may have found his address. Maybe a certain family member knew some spicy details about his life, and he thought it was an intervention, many chuckle-inducing ideas can come about.
What makes the clip even funnier is how, even after seeing all the festivities and family members gathering around him, the poor man still looked like he would have rather run for the exit. South Africans had a field day trying to figure out why the man would act that way.
Read the comments below:
Mpho said:
"Maybe he thought it's JubJub and his crew 😂🤣"
Mordecai commented:
"But also guys let's not focus on why is he running these people chase him like there's something wrong 😂😂"
mockx mentioned:
"This reaction suggests that he's not living an honest life🤣🤣"
Khotsi a titi shared:
"He thought they are there to introduce his other kids which are not known by his family."
snezy posted:
"My question is why is he running away from his family😫😫"
Ntsako Shibambo said:
"Lol I know this is funny but ey, men are really wounded. We not even used to good things being done for us man shame."
Lwazi_Zitha commented:
"The way he dribbled them 😭 I swear if that house didn’t stop him, you wouldn’t have caught that man! 😂"
mcdapah mentioned:
"It would be interesting to know what he was thinking in that moment. because this us his house 🤣🤣"
