A man had the shock of his life at his surprise party, resulting in him making a beeline for the exit

The clip shows the gent being reluctant to come towards the people chasing him until he realises that he's not in danger

South Africans hilariously tried understanding why the birthday boy made a daring escape for his life with rib-tickling comments

Surprises can be sweet and fun experiences, unless you're quite the scardey cat. A man who had shown up to his surprise party tried to make a quick exit but was calmed down by the sweet people who were throwing it for him.

A gent couldn't believe he had a party thrown for him and tried to escape, making Mzansi laugh. Images: Evheniia Vasylenko, Frank Herholdt

Source: Getty Images

Maybe he owes someone

Tiktokker djzerosa_ posted the clip of the elderly looking man who had to be held down so that he didn't run away. What makes the video even funnier is that it's accompanied by a popular TikTok sound where a woman is passionately shouting to someone that they shouldn't run. South Africans made it even funnier by guessing why he would do such a thing.

See the video below:

Running for you life

Someone running like that does raise many suspicions. Perhaps the poor man is dodging some loan sharks that may have found his address. Maybe a certain family member knew some spicy details about his life, and he thought it was an intervention, many chuckle-inducing ideas can come about.

Many suspect the man might be living a double life. Image: LuckyBusiness

Source: Getty Images

What makes the clip even funnier is how, even after seeing all the festivities and family members gathering around him, the poor man still looked like he would have rather run for the exit. South Africans had a field day trying to figure out why the man would act that way.

Read the comments below:

Mpho said:

"Maybe he thought it's JubJub and his crew 😂🤣"

Mordecai commented:

"But also guys let's not focus on why is he running these people chase him like there's something wrong 😂😂"

mockx mentioned:

"This reaction suggests that he's not living an honest life🤣🤣"

Khotsi a titi shared:

"He thought they are there to introduce his other kids which are not known by his family."

snezy posted:

"My question is why is he running away from his family😫😫"

Ntsako Shibambo said:

"Lol I know this is funny but ey, men are really wounded. We not even used to good things being done for us man shame."

Lwazi_Zitha commented:

"The way he dribbled them 😭 I swear if that house didn’t stop him, you wouldn’t have caught that man! 😂"

mcdapah mentioned:

"It would be interesting to know what he was thinking in that moment. because this us his house 🤣🤣"

A young woman visited a salon for a perm but walked out with hair that looked like a simple blow-out.

