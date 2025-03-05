A digital content creator from the United States of America shared that she prepared a petty meal for her husband who allegedly cheated on her

The woman said she found evidence of her husband's unfaithful ways and decided that chicken feet were the way to go

Members of the online community were surprised to see what was on the lunch menu for the woman's partner, while others thought the dish was normal

Sometimes, people feel they need to take revenge on those who wronged them. A woman shared that she made a petty meal after finding out that her husband was allegedly unfaithful to her during their marriage.

Woman shows petty dish

Digital content creator Unique Miranda uploaded a video on her Facebook account telling app users that she found a fake manicured nail that didn't belong to her in her husband's car.

The American woman added that her husband allegedly "liked to keep souvenirs" of the women he messed with.

"Since he likes to mess with chicken heads, I thought I'd feed him chicken feet."

The clip showed the woman painting the bird's nails red and preparing chicken feet tacos for the man's lunch.

Take a look at the Facebook video below:

Chicken feet surprises the internet

Many of the social media users came from the West and were not used to seeing chicken feet used in meals. Therefore, many of the comments had people feeling shocked and thinking that it was weird to be eating that part of the chicken instead of the usual wings and thighs, to name a few.

Other app users also commented on Miranda putting nail polish on the chicken's nails before turning it into a tasty dish.

Cecelia Johnson said to the wife:

"You need a divorce. This is crazy. We can see you are not happy."

Esmeralda Garcia Betancourth shared with the public:

"Chicken feet are really tasty but without the nails."

Barbara L Bordley laughed and stated:

"That is so dirty."

A curious Carine Tubazenze added in the comments:

"I'm just wondering what was going on in your mind as you polished those nails."

Stellah Angel Nambasa laughed and told Miranda:

"Was putting nail polish on these chicken feet necessary, for real? Your tummy will hurt."

Keokeditse Nkge was surprised and asked:

"So other people out there eat chicken feet with the nails and bones? What?"

Lebo Farera wrote to the woman:

"Is your cheating husband still alive?"

Nnoko Masala informed the online community:

"In South Africa, we eat this all the time."

