A Johannesburg woman challenged her police officer husband to a foot pursuit during his lunch break

The playful couple had South Africans laughing as she ran ahead before he caught up, cuffed her hands behind her back, and walked her back to the vehicle like a real arrest

The viral video impressed many South Africans as they were surprised to see a SAPS officer who's fit enough to run and catch suspects

A woman challenged her SAPS officer husband to a foot pursuit. Images: @dominiquetjie

A Johannesburg woman has given South Africans a fun glimpse into her marriage with a police officer after sharing a hilarious foot pursuit challenge.

Content creator @dominiquetjie, who regularly posts family moments on TikTok, uploaded a video in early June showing her and her SAPS husband having some playful fun during his lunch break.

The video starts with both of them standing next to his police van before she takes off running ahead of him. Despite getting a head start, her husband quickly catches up and grabs onto her before placing her hands behind her back. He then uses his real police handcuffs to "arrest" her, walking her back towards the police vehicle like she's an actual suspect.

Both of them are laughing throughout the entire challenge, clearly enjoying their playful game. The woman seems particularly excited as she giggles the whole way back to the car, showing off the fun and loving relationship they share.

A Joburg-based woman shared a video showing how she challenged her husband. Images: @dominiquetjie

What is a foot pursuit challenge

A foot pursuit challenge with a police officer is a playful race or chase between couples where one person tries to outrun the other. In this case, the challenge involves the SAPS officer's husband attempting to catch his wife in a mock foot pursuit, similar to what police officers do when chasing real suspects.

This type of challenge has become popular on social media as a fun way for people to test their fitness levels and show off their relationships. For police officers, foot pursuits are actually a serious part of their job training and daily duties when they need to chase down suspects who try to run away.

Real police foot pursuits can be dangerous and require officers to be in good physical shape. They need to be able to run fast, navigate obstacles, and still have enough energy to safely arrest someone at the end of the chase. That's why many South Africans were impressed to see this SAPS officer who was fit enough to catch his wife so quickly.

SA impressed by fit police officer

The video went viral with over 13,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments from South Africans who loved seeing the couple's sweet relationship:

@Philly Red Mthuki had a funny question:

"So, if he falls and loses his teeth to the ground... Is it injury on duty? Cos' he is in full uniform..."

@Sunitha Hiralal was impressed:

"Wow🤣a cop fit enough to run🙌💪"

@Nkosinathi Sibiya Zondo noticed her mood:

"Suspect is very happy to be arrested 😂"

@Andy Michelle shared her own story:

"Sweet, my bf did that to me. It's exciting and fun, but he just threw me over his shoulder and ran down the road. All I could do was laugh. When we came back, he proposed."

@Juliana Cosani expected more action:

"I thought he was going to tackle her 😂"

A KZN police officer found himself in trouble with the provincial commissioner after a video went viral, but what was wrong with his state vehicle had South Africans making jokes and raising concerns.

