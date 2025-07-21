A devastating car accident claimed the lives of six family members, including a toddler, in a tragic incident

A heart-wrenching video of the family's funeral has gone viral, capturing the emotional moment as friends and family bid farewell to their loved ones

The incident has sparked an outpouring of condolences and support from across the country, with many expressing shock, sorrow, and solidarity with the grieving family

A heart-wrenching video showing the funeral of six family members has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 3.7 million views and leaving many South Africans in tears.

A heartbreaking video of the six family members, including a toddler, who died and were laid to rest.

On Monday 14 July 2025 afternoon, a family of six, including a toddler, was killed in a horrific crash when their car tried a lethal overtake on the R42 between Heidelberg and Vereeniging. According to Satrucker, news around 16:00, a Ford Fiesta and a side tipper truck were engaged in an accident. Based on preliminary assessments, the Fiesta lost control and collided with the truck head-on after attempting a risky overtake manoeuvre. At the scene, the car's six occupants were all pronounced dead.

Heartbreaking video: 6 family members laid to rest

The emotional footage, shared by @boiketlongfuneral on TikTok on 20 July 2025, captures the painful moment as the family and friends bid farewell to their loved ones, whose coffins are seen lined up side by side at the burial site. The six coffins, heartbreakingly symbolic of a devastating loss, represent an entire branch of a family tree now gone, leaving many South Africans shattered.

David Khehla Malindi, 68, his wife Alina Malindi, 61, their daughters Vangile and Phindile Malindi, 32 and 27, the driver Xolani Bucibo, 28, and 3-year-old Lwanzi Shabalala were named as the victims.

Fire and Rescue and other emergency services arrived quickly, but they discovered the car completely crushed. Responders called the devastation one of the worst scenes they've encountered along that route because it was so terrible.

When the tragedy occurred, the family was on their way back from a funeral in Empangeni.

Mango Malindi, a distraught relative, spoke to the publication mentioned above, saying:

“They were coming back from the funeral of our relative, Lungi Malindi. We said goodbye to them not knowing it would be the last time. Now we must bury six more loved ones. It’s too much to bear.”

The grief on display has struck a chord with viewers across the country as they rallied to support their loved ones.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows support for the Malindi family

Many users flooded the comments section with condolences and prayers, expressing shock and sorrow.

Minister Carol Blessing said:

"Ooh, no God. This is too much to bear. Rest easy, Malindi family."

Linda added:

"I don’t know you guys, but rest in peace, The Malindi family."

Mookgo Paulina wrote:

"Condolences to the Malindi family. May the good God give you strength."

Carry Pops shared:

"I know that pain. I survived an accident where my family all passed on... We had buried 6 family members on that day, 15 May 2015... My brother was buried on top of my father... it still feels like yesterday, and when I see these videos, I break down."

Yondalo dlamean commented:

"It's painful to watch."

A heartbreaking video of the six family members, including a toddler, who died and were laid to rest. Image: Art Marie

