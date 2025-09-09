A Cape Town man captured the hearts of many after surprising his girlfriend with her dream convertible car

A series of heartwarming videos was shared on the couple's TikTok account, attracting a huge amount of positive comments and admiration

Many social media users were touched by the gesture, with many saying the young woman deserved the gift because she supported her man and always stood by him

Briefly News spoke with Tendani Muthumuni of TD Autoworx about the Mini Cooper convertible surprise

A man from The Mother City surprised his girlfriend, who was completely unaware, with a car, leaving social media users touched.

The videos, shared by the couple on their TikTok account @shayan_annie, have garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the man's sweet gesture.

The series of videos starts at a residential parking lot in a complex. In the first surprise video, the man, Shayan, takes his girlfriend Annie to where the covered car is, blind folded. After seeing the covered car, she gets closer to see what car it is.

The Mini Cooper convertible reveal

She gets closer to look at what car it is and is overjoyed to see her dream car, a Mini Cooper convertible. She hugs her man, feeling emotional and in disbelief, before getting into the car. The man, who is also a YouTuber, captions one of the videos, sharing that Annie had thought she was going to get a Jetour for her first car.

What you need to know about convetables

The Briefly News team spoke with Tendani Muthumuni, a car repair and maintenance expert, who shared his professional opinion on the grand gift of a Mini Cooper convertible.

We asked the expert what choosing a car such as the convertible Mini Cooper says about the buyer from a lifestyle perspective. He responded:

"A convertible is a purely lifestyle statement. It shows the owner loves style, enjoyment, and the driving experience over practicality. It's a fun car, and it perfectly suits someone who has a bold personality. The young lady probably got it as her first car to match her personality."

The team asked the man what the main financial downside of choosing a convertible is, considering the South African climate. He added:

"The main downside is depreciation and maintenance. Convertible, particularly the roof mechanisms, can be very expensive to fix, and the fabric top requires specific care to prevent wear and tear. They are not a financial investment but an emotional one."

When asked what the most important maintenance advice for a Mini Cooper owner is. Tendani said:

"You must adhere strictly to the service schedule and use high-quality, genuine parts. Also, always keep the interior and the roof clean. Curring corners on the service will quickly destroy the car's performance and long-term value."

SA reacts to the car surprise

The comments section was filled with positive reactions from the online community. Many said Annie deserved the car, as she had been supportive of her man's hustle and shown that she loved him.

Some viewers complained about their own boyfriends, saying they would never dream of being gifted cars. Others noted how the young woman thanked God in the midst of her celebration and prayed, saying she would stay blessed.

User @Nosisa🇿🇦🇺🇸 said:

"She got my dream car, Mini Cooper convertible."

User @mbu shared:

"The car is beautiful, Shayan. Your baby deserves it. I'm watching the video on YouTube, it's a wow shame."

User @User @Mafaku added:

"Oh, sthandwa sam (my love). You deserve every good thing. Just enjoy your ride and be happy."

User @COUNT commented:

"When a woman stands true to her man and believes in him, these are the kinds of gifts she will receive. Not these other ones. They know themselves."

User @Southgeria Chick shared:

"Annie deserves it, this girl loves you, Shayan ❤️."

User @Lindy Mbili said:

"The love and support she always gives him, no, she deserves it, syakubongisa (we're happy for you), Annie."

Watch the TikTok videos below:

