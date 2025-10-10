A South African man was left devastated after spending a large amount on borehole drilling that produced no water

The incident reignited a national debate about the risks of private drilling and the importance of proper geological checks

The viral post prompted South Africans to reflect on water scarcity and service delivery challenges

South Africans expressed sympathy and frustration as the failed borehole drilling reminded them of the country’s ongoing water access struggles.

A borehole drilling team working in a dusty South African yard. Image: @lion.king7071, Olga Rolenko.

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by TikTok user @lion.king7071 on 8 October 2025 captured the devastating moment when a borehole team drilled 200 metres deep without finding a single drop of water. The video, recorded at an undisclosed location in South Africa, showed the team continuing their effort as dust, rather than water, poured from the hole. The homeowner, who had reportedly invested R70,000 in the project, was left heartbroken when the borehole failed to yield results. The incident quickly gained attention as social media users discussed the risks and frustrations of water drilling in South Africa’s unpredictable landscape.

Borehole drilling has become increasingly popular in recent years due to ongoing water shortages and unreliable municipal supply in many parts of the country. However, experts have warned that not every area guarantees access to underground water, especially when geological surveys are skipped or rushed. In this case, many online users speculated that the team responsible for the drilling might have lacked proper equipment or experience, given how deep they went without success. The clip served as a reminder that even large investments do not always guarantee results in borehole projects, especially when soil and rock conditions vary drastically across regions.

Costly borehole ends in disappointment

Within just two days, the video attracted over 1,300 likes and more than 400 comments as South Africans weighed in on the situation. Some viewers expressed empathy for the homeowner’s loss, while others criticised the drilling team, suggesting that they might have been inexperienced or failed to conduct proper assessments beforehand. Others debated the importance of professional geological tests before any borehole work begins. The post quickly circulated across platforms, drawing thousands of views and reigniting conversations about the high costs of private water solutions.

Many South Africans felt frustrated by how easily people could lose large sums of money trying to access a basic necessity like water. Others noted that the story reflected the broader struggles faced by citizens who turn to private solutions due to poor service delivery. A few even said this was a hard but necessary lesson about verifying drilling companies before hiring them. The video left many reflecting on how water scarcity continues to affect daily life across the country.

A moment showing the borehole site where the water search turned disappointing. Image: @lion.king7071

Source: TikTok

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Tumbling Joe said:

“They robbed you. If there is no water, you pay only for diesel. You can even take them to court.”

Swirilo N'wa Khalanga commented:

“If you want to bore water, you don’t tell people around your neighbourhood. If you do, you won’t find water. Wait a few months and call them without letting anyone know.”

Lebogang said:

“Heban, kante they don’t survey first? I won’t pay.”

Mooi wrote:

“They tried with me, but when I started locking my gate and my friends arrived, they started getting water.”

His Will said:

“They decided to dig there; if there’s no water, it’s their fault, not mine. That truck won’t leave my yard.”

Godwill Mlilo commented:

“I drilled 150m and hit blank. After a week or so, my friend threw a stone inside and told me there was water. I ignored it, but a week later, he said the water was coming closer. I started checking myself, and at last we used a rope and a bottle and found the water is at 25m. Don’t know how fast it will refill when I pump.”

Nkosana Mabaleka said:

“We drill boreholes and do water surveys. Unfortunately, clients have to pay the full amount if the survey was not done by us. If it’s us, there’s no way we can drill a dry borehole; if the survey says no water, we don’t attempt at all.”

xolanimahlangu368 commented:

“You search for water first, then drill. That’s their job. If there’s no water, what are you paying for?”

Check out the TikTok video below:

