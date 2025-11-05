A South African woman who started the beauty brand AfroCurl shared how she sent out 60 PR packages worth R1,500 each when starting her business

The woman explained that the people who supported her weren't the friends or family she expected

South Africans related to her story, with many sharing how they also discovered who their real supporters were

A woman shared a video showing the difficult part of starting a business. Images: @kaylakimkay

Source: TikTok

A woman who runs a South African beauty brand discussed her experience launching her business, and the story hit home for a lot of people. In the video she shared on 27 September 2025, she explained that the people she thought would support her let her down.

She sent out 60 PR packages, each worth about R1,500 in products, to people she hoped would help spread the word. Out of those 60 packages, only five people actually posted about her brand. The sad part was that those five weren't the friends or family she thought would have her back. They were people outside her circle who loved what she was doing. The five who did post were unexpected, and to this day, she remembers them because they showed up when they didn't have to.

Because of that experience, the woman made a decision. She stopped sending PR packages to influencers who don't actually support her brand. Instead, she focuses on her loyal customers, the ones she calls her "AfroCurl hunnies." She explained that her team picks people who already support the brand and sends them gifts as a thank you. It doesn't matter how many followers they have. What matters is that they genuinely love and support the products.

The woman made it clear that her business is where it is today because of her customers and the grace of God, not because of friends or family pushing it. She said she's grateful for the few friends who did post, but the real credit goes to the people who believed in her brand from the start.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shared the difficulties she went through when starting her beauty product range. Images: @kaylakimkay

Source: TikTok

Mzansi relates to the business owner's story

TikTok user @kaylakimkay, who is the CEO of AfroCurl, went viral with over 45,000 reactions as her honest story sounded familiar to netizens who flooded the comments with their own stories of starting businesses:

@marietjiebeukes shared:

"I am stuck at this stage now. Published my first children's book, and NO friend or family supports. Not even with a like or share. So difficult pushing through this stage with no support."

@hlehlen wrote:

"I have never bought anything from you, but I always like and comment. You really motivate me. I can't wait to support you, and I can't wait to try on AfroCurl products."

@joolz said:

"You don't need influencers. You ARE the ultimate influencer!"

@nicol_mokonyane reacted:

"5 people? 😩😭😔"

@zuket09 stated:

"Start your own business and you will see who your real friends are."

@liziwe_matloha related:

"I handed out 30 PR packages of my cookbook to food-loving friends at an exclusive PR dinner. No one posted about it online. But that taught me something important: focus on yourself and support the friends who support you. I had to learn to reciprocate – to give back to those who care about me."

@nkhensani_maswangany added:

"I started making atchaar, and my friends were the majority of my clients. I was shocked."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More South Africans building businesses

Source: Briefly News