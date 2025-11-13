A heartwarming video shared by Danion Adams captured children in the Cape Flats township of Manenberg peacefully watching a movie night projected onto a neighbour’s wall

The beautiful community initiative was shared on TikTok, showcasing a successful effort to provide wholesome entertainment in a challenging area

Social media users were touched by the thoughtful gesture, praising the organiser for creating positive community activities that steer youth away from crime

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Cape Town artist from Manenberg was praised for his movie night initiative for residents of the area. Image: dthorne

Source: TikTok

A captivating video showcasing a powerful community initiative in Manenber's Thames Walk captured the attention of social media and proved that art can thrive even in the most challenging environments.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @darion_thorne, resonated with viewers who praised him for the initiative and wished to assist with items like popcorn.

The video opens on a quiet night in the Cape Flats, a region known for high unemployment and gang activity. A group of little ones is seen sitting peacefully and attentively, watching a cartoon movie projected onto a neighbour's wall, which serves as the big screen.

The Manenberg movie initiative

The creator, TikTok user @darion_thorne, an arts facilitator, global choreographer, and founder of Arts in Manenberg (Aim), captioned the post by expressing profound fulfilment with the scene, noting that he and his partner had found the perfect spot for the activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Art as a tool for transformation

In an article published by local publication Eyewitness News, Darion Adams established this initiative to demonstrate that art possesses the power to transform lives by introducing wholesome activities, such as community movie nights, to the area. This initiative, which began in 2013 as an annual event featuring films by local, independent Cape Town filmmakers such as Adrian van Wyk and Nadine Cloete, has recently evolved into a regular biweekly treat for children.

Darion Adams stressed that the success of the movie night relies on collective effort, where neighbours contribute everything from power cables and white cloths (for the screen) to mats for seating. He emphasised that every resident plays a role in fostering joy and comfort in the space.

The artist received praise online from viewers who were reminded of their childhood. Image: @darion_thorne

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves the movie night idea

The video gained massive engagement from viewers who were impressed by the thoughtful gesture. Many viewers praised Darion, saying his lovely idea was exactly how communities are rebuilt and changed from within.

For some viewers, the scene triggered nostalgia, reminding them of similar experiences during their childhood days. Others sought ways in which they could assist, like donating popcorn, noting that the initiative was a great way to keep children engaged, and deter them from joining gang activities.

User @THEO★TEMMERS 🇿🇦 said:

"This is how you change a community 👏."

User @Cam_dior shared:

"The world is healing😭."

User @just_tee asked:

"Can we sponsor with donations, like for popcorn and drinks? I would gladly contribute ❤️."

User @rara.7866 added:

"Great job. Not everyone can afford R200 for one dam movie ticket."

User @S!MS commented:

"Wow, it warms one's heart to know that there is still hope for the youth to know that they have something to look forward to, instead of gang violence. Thank you for the kind hearts that started this. Please don't stop."

User @littlemissgoliath said:

"Seeing this brought tears to my eyes. My grandmother, grandfather and father used to live in that little house upstairs where the curtain is slightly opened and the light is shining through. They’ve all three passed on, and I haven’t seen the house in 2 years 💔."

User @alcapone_slime4 added:

"Keep the youth busy with activities and they'll feel there's more to life than being a gangster, God bless the person who came up with this idea ♥."

Watch the TikTok video here.

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

A Kenyan woman shared a video detailing 14 incredible activities she and her friends completed during their action-packed holiday in Cape Town, impressing many social media users.

A UCT medicine student shared a heartfelt video detailing the simple gesture that cured his homesickness: the warm and loving response of a Xhosa mother.

A husband captured his gorgeous wife struggling to close the car door due to a very tight dress, on her way to attend a Brutal Fruit event in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News