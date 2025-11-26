Keneilwe Ramaphosa, the daughter of President Cyril Ramaphosa , drew widespread attention after accompanying him on an official working visit in Italy

The poised young woman is a rising architect whose professional ethos is centred on social impact and designing solutions for South Africa's history of inequality

Maintaining a low profile, Keneilwe’s impressive professional background has impressed the public, who showered her with compliments following her rare public appearance

Cyril Ramaphosa recently took his architect daughter with him on a working mission to Italy. Image: The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa

The daughter of President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe-Ramaphosa recently drew widespread public attention after she accompanied her father as his guest during a working visit to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican.

Images of the pair circulated online, prompting curiosity about the elegant young woman standing beside the head of state.

A private background and family legacy

Keneilwe maintains an extremely low public profile and cannot be found on social media platforms, with her age also remaining unconfirmed. Her family legacy is impressive: her mother, Dr Motsepe-Ramaphosa, is a medical doctor and Harvard-trained public health expert who is the sister of prominent business figure Patrice Motsepe. Keneilwe is one of four children of the couple and has maintained a life dedicated to her craft, stepping into the public eye only for this significant diplomatic event.

Keneilwe Ramaphosa’s career trail

Keneilwe is a rising architect whose work focuses on social impact and accessible design. According to her LinkedIn biography, she views her discipline as a series of exercises in problem-solving and placemaking, using materials and textures to tell spatial stories. She states that coming from South Africa, a country with a recent history of segregation and economic inequality, issues of accessibility and inclusivity in design are central to her practice.

Her academic background is equally impressive: she holds a Master of Architecture degree from Columbia University’s prestigious Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP). Her experience spans international firms, including working on projects like supportive housing for individuals with mental illness in New York, and locally with Noero Architects. Keneilwe currently serves as an assistant architect at ZZDP Architecten in the Netherlands.

Locals expressed their wish to see Keneilwe accompanying her sather often. Image: The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa

SA admires the president’s daughter

The post of Keneilwe and her father on their visit to the Holy See in Vatican City, Italy, was shared by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa on Facebook, gaining massive views and comments. Viewers showered the young lady with compliments, many of whom were amazed by her poise and beauty. Some noted how much she resembled her mother, celebrating her elegant public presence.

User @Mohamed Kasumba commented;

"A Statesman with his lovely daughter. Our president, my president."

User @Paul Mofokeng said:

"A daughter like a mom."

User @Nikatekile Wa Miehle shared:

"President Ramaphosa has strong genes. The daughter resembles him a lot."

User @Tlou George Mphaka asked;

"Is she the first daughter?"

User @Lindie Du Plessis commented:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa, now we are proud of you and your citizens. Always bring your daughter to travel with you."

User @Kagiso Morodi said:

"The uncle is a billionaire, and the father is president."

