The picture on the left showed the press-on nails. Image: @siyabongasir

A South African prankster left Mzansi laughing after pulling a harmless prank on his younger brother. The video was posted by @siyabongasir on 19 December 2025 and showed the man glueing fake nails onto his little brother’s fingers while he slept. The prank was part of his usual prank-style content and was filmed inside their home. The clip captured the moment the younger brother woke up and realised what had happened.

Fake nail pranks have become popular online, especially when reactions are genuine and unscripted. In this case, the younger brother’s confusion quickly turned into frustration as he noticed the long nails attached to his hands. The prank worked because it was unexpected and temporary, turning an ordinary sibling moment into a humorous situation.

When sibling jokes go viral

The video spread quickly because it reminded viewers of familiar sibling dynamics. Many people are related to growing up with siblings who tease each other for entertainment. The younger brother’s reaction felt authentic, which made the moment even funnier to watch and share across timelines.

The mood around user @siyabongasir's video was playful and light-hearted. Viewers found the prank amusing rather than harmful, with many saying it reflected everyday family humour. The clip sparked laughter while reminding people of harmless childhood memories.

The screenshot on the left showed the moment he glued nails on his little brother. Image: @siyabongasir

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Kat wrote:

“The glue you used? 😭”

Lebo added:

"I need a plug on the nail you used."

Cheyenne wrote:

“Wait, does this glue last? Asking for a friend. 😂😂😂”

Kukhanye wrote:

“Morning, Princess. 😭😭😭😭”

SimplyGingerr wrote:

“I need an update on the glue. How long did it last on the nails? Answer fast, please. 🙏🏾”

de_eee_ wrote:

“Athi ‘Clock it’. 😭”

Lesedi wrote:

“Are we really thankful for shoe glue?

Pearl wrote:

“Please, we need an update… did you manage to remove them?”

Phindile wrote:

“As a press-on nails girl, you gave me an idea with that glue.”

Zanele Zaza Dlamini wrote:

“Morning, princess. 😭😭😭😭 And as for the ‘clock it’. 😂😂😂🤭 No way!”

