Man Puts Nails on His Sleeping Little Brother, Mzansi Floored by His Reaction
- A simple prank between siblings quickly unfolded into a moment many families recognised from their own homes
- The genuine, unfiltered response is what made the video entertaining, showing real surprise rather than anything staged
- Netizens online connected with the familiar sibling humour, pointing out how these jokes only land when there’s shared history
Some jokes only work best at home, where everyone knows exactly where the line is, crosses it anyway, and laughs because love, history and shared chaos make it safe.
A South African prankster left Mzansi laughing after pulling a harmless prank on his younger brother. The video was posted by @siyabongasir on 19 December 2025 and showed the man glueing fake nails onto his little brother’s fingers while he slept. The prank was part of his usual prank-style content and was filmed inside their home. The clip captured the moment the younger brother woke up and realised what had happened.
A woman took her wealthy friend to Small Street in Joburg, sparking laughter as he arrived with a bodyguard
Fake nail pranks have become popular online, especially when reactions are genuine and unscripted. In this case, the younger brother’s confusion quickly turned into frustration as he noticed the long nails attached to his hands. The prank worked because it was unexpected and temporary, turning an ordinary sibling moment into a humorous situation.
When sibling jokes go viral
The video spread quickly because it reminded viewers of familiar sibling dynamics. Many people are related to growing up with siblings who tease each other for entertainment. The younger brother’s reaction felt authentic, which made the moment even funnier to watch and share across timelines.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The mood around user @siyabongasir's video was playful and light-hearted. Viewers found the prank amusing rather than harmful, with many saying it reflected everyday family humour. The clip sparked laughter while reminding people of harmless childhood memories.
Here’s what Mzansi had to say
Kat wrote:
“The glue you used? 😭”
Lebo added:
"I need a plug on the nail you used."
Cheyenne wrote:
“Wait, does this glue last? Asking for a friend. 😂😂😂”
Kukhanye wrote:
“Morning, Princess. 😭😭😭😭”
SimplyGingerr wrote:
“I need an update on the glue. How long did it last on the nails? Answer fast, please. 🙏🏾”
de_eee_ wrote:
“Athi ‘Clock it’. 😭”
Lesedi wrote:
“Are we really thankful for shoe glue?
Pearl wrote:
“Please, we need an update… did you manage to remove them?”
Phindile wrote:
“As a press-on nails girl, you gave me an idea with that glue.”
Zanele Zaza Dlamini wrote:
“Morning, princess. 😭😭😭😭 And as for the ‘clock it’. 😂😂😂🤭 No way!”
Check out the TikTok video below:
3 Other Briefly News stories about pranks
- A bush-themed prank in Johannesburg backfired hilariously as locals reacted with humour and quick thinking.
- A KZN famous woman played a prank on her friend from Lesotho by recording a video with a face filter that distorted her eyes.
- A young girl pulls off a hilarious bread prank on her mom, leading to a priceless reaction as the mom bursts into laughter and takes a picture of the moment.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za