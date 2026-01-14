A UK mother shared a video of her toddler coming into her room to remind her that she didn't get a kiss

The little girl repeatedly asked for a kiss, eventually climbing onto the bed and making her sweet request

The clip went viral with over 1 million reactions, as viewers couldn't deal with the cuteness

A UK content creator taking photos. Images: @pwettyninz

Source: TikTok

A mother based in the United Kingdom has captured hearts across social media after sharing an adorable video of her toddler making the sweetest request. The clip was posted on 12 January 2026 with the caption:

"Toddlers don't forget love 🥹🤍 Can't believe she noticed 🥹😩❤️"

The video shows the little girl coming from her bedroom into her parents' room to speak to her mother about something very important that was missing from her day. In the footage, the toddler tells her mum:

"You didn't kiss me today."

When her mother asks what she said, the child repeats herself and then starts saying "Kiss me" over and over again. The mum laughs and jokingly asks if it's by force to kiss her, but the little girl doesn't give up. She keeps coming closer and closer to her mother, eventually climbing up on the bed and continuing to ask for her kiss. You can hear the baby sibling in the background trying to repeat what her sister is saying, adding to the sweetness of the moment.

When the child makes her final request, she's on the bed, leaning over her mum and holding her cheeks with her hands, asking her mother to please kiss her in a sad voice. This is when her mum finally gives in to the adorable plea. At the end of the clip, we see the little girl coming forward with her lips puckered as she waits for her mum to give her a goodnight kiss. The video went viral as people loved this little girl's cute request from her mother.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Internet can't handle the sweetness

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikToker @pwettyninz's clip, stating:

@samsung_belgium joked:

"Not sure, but I think she wants a kiss."

@chioma_🌹 asked:

"Why didn't you kiss her today?"

@felix👑 added:

"Somebody should keess my comment so that I can always come back to watch 😅"

@didi🦋 gushed:

"Before this becomes a sound and goes viral, I was here🤚😭"

@selma._ix said:

"Ma'am, if I don't hear 'Muah' now, I'm calling paw patrol."

@tima commented:

"Lol. Your child is about to become a meme. Godspeed to you!"

@zee stated:

"The way I'm so affectionate, I understand her😩😩😩"

@warkoczyki_by_ravi wrote:

"Don't introduce me to a vibe that you can't maintain!"

@e_u_n_i_c_o_r_n demanded:

"Mum, you better kiss that baby right now or else!!!!"

@bellé🎀 questioned:

"Are we sure she's 2 cause her vocabulary is so mature?"

