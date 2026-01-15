A woman shared a video praising fathers who are present and supportive of their children

She encouraged people to pray for good fathers and asked God to keep them safe, but then had a different message for those she called deadbeats

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others sharing their struggles

A woman has sparked conversations on social media after sharing a video praising fathers who are present and supportive of their children, but her message took an unexpected turn at the end. The clip was posted on 13 January 2026 with the caption:

"We'll also pray for those who don't work and are there for their kids❤️"

The clip shows the young woman recording herself while sitting down in a chair in her workplace. She starts by saying people should be thankful to men who are supporting their children, especially those who are unemployed and are still there for their kids, supporting them in any way they can.

In the video, she acknowledges fathers who are doing their best despite not having jobs, telling them:

"You guys are doing an amazing job. Keep doing the Lord's work."

She then goes on to say that people should pray for the fathers of their children, explaining that present dads who support their kids must be prayed for and wishing that God would keep them safe. However, the video takes a sharp turn when she adds that God can deal with those who are deadbeats.

The post went viral as people shared their thoughts on the woman's message. Many agreed with what she was saying about praising present fathers, with some thanking their own fathers and sharing beautiful messages about how much their dads mean to them.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions

South Africans shared their thoughts on TikToker @musamakasana2's clip, stating:

@zwidekazi_kanxumalo gushed:

"God bless my son for being a present father, for supporting his child."

@daddy_d said:

"Thank you so much, my love."

@bra_tee_ncapayi🇿🇦🇸🇦🇰🇼 added:

"Thank you very much! Already for school, my babies 👏👏👏 Thank you."

@lundi commented:

"May God keep Dads supportive emotionally and financially. Even if you are working, you need his support. See those who don't feed their children, may God see them 🤞"

@zizi stated:

"Yhoo, the father of my child, I pray for him almost every day."

@sibusiso_ngcobo wrote:

"The problem, my sister, is that we who honour our children are being played with..."

@dumisani_nonkosi gushed:

"Gents, our kids are treated well when we take care of our kids. Stop punishing your kids because of the fallout you had with the mom/s. Blessings to the responsible dads."

@ta_loyd added:

"Sometimes it's hard to support my child."

@courage said:

"Straight to my status. Hawu ngiyabonga tata 🥰🥰"

@bongiwe_nkabinde commented:

"That's true, and they last long and die happy cos' they raised their kids so kids will be there."

