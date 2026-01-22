A mother recorded herself collecting her two children from a Durban school during an alleged Operation Dudula incident

Police officers were lined up around the school entrance, and gunshots could be heard

People who saw the clip shared their concerns about how this will affect the children exposed

A distressing video has surfaced showing foreign parents trying to protect their children during an alleged Operation Dudula incident at a Durban school. TikToker @ngaspard posted the video showing a woman recording what was happening as she picked up her two children from school. In the clip, the children keep looking around. There are a lot of police officers lined up around the school entrance, and students and their parents are walking through the line to get home after collecting their children.

The mother keeps asking her children why they're scared, telling them the police are there and they shouldn't be scared. The children listen to their mum and continue walking. She manages to get out of the school premises with her two children, and they start walking towards the road. There are a lot of bystanders standing and watching, trying to see what's going on in the school. You can also hear a person speaking on the speakers in the school premises.

What was happening at the school?

According to the text overlay on the post, there was action from Operation Dudula in the school where the group was trying to root out foreigners. You can see parents walking away with their children on the street, and there's a lot of commotion going on as police officers try to direct people to continue walking.

It's unclear what exactly happened in the school premises shortly after the mother and children left the school, but gunshots were fired. It isn't clear whether this was a gun used to shoot rubber bullets or at whom, but children start to scream out, shouting and crying. The mother tries to comfort them as they move quickly through the streets, trying to get out of the area where gunshots are being fired.

Mzansi concerned about children

TikTokers shared their thoughts on TikTok user @ngaspard's video:

@Noluthando Dlamini wrote:

"Poor innocent children 💔💔💔"

@Shan commented:

"No man, not the kids. I don't agree with that noooooo."

@nomondeskincaretheceo shared:

"Totally unacceptable."

@tasha added:

"Shame 😭😭😭"

@Lut_end_o... chanzy stated:

"Not children.. 🙆🏾‍♂️ They'll hate SA when they grow up. I blame stubborn parents and a corrupt government. Take your children to private schools 🤞🏾🙏🏽"

@Check wrote:

"Our government is useless, and this thing is creating more hatred among us as Africans..."

More on Operation Dudula

President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on South Africans who prevented foreigners from accessing healthcare facilities, calling for citizens to show more Ubuntu.

Briefly News also reported that Operation Dudula said it will not back down on its protests outside the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Operation Dudula announced it will continue its operations in schools after launching a campaign to remove illegal immigrants from public schools.

