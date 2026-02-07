South African parents gathered in a school parents' consultation where educators actively taught them modern teaching methods and strategies to effectively help their children with homework

The session covered practical tips on breaking down subjects like maths, languages, and science in line with current curriculum changes

Social media erupted with amazement and admiration as South Africans commented on the refreshing approach, with some calling it a game-changer for busy families

A man practically helped his child with homework. Image: Raquel Natalicchio

A lively group of parents sat in a classroom or hall, attentively listening to a teacher explain homework assistance techniques. Posted on TikTok on 4 February, it showed parents taking notes.

Educators introduced innovative strategies designed to empower parents in assisting their children with homework, marking a significant shift in the partnership between home and school.

One parent captured the moment, posting it on her TikTok account.

Social media buzzes with praise

Following the session, TikTok lit up with comments and reactions from South Africans, expressing admiration for the initiative.

Many hailed this approach as a "game-changer" for busy families, highlighting the potential impact on student success and parental involvement in education.

One user, @MaxineNicholson, commented:

"I do homework for two to three hours everyday and my child is in grade 2."

Another user, @Ms.Naka, wrote:

"I’m here for the parents that are complaining about homework. Y’all are so funny."

Another one, @mbalenhleprecious, said:

"I love a proactive school 🥰."

@Lufuno.I.Am added:

"The amount of parents who don’t want to be parents in this comment section is crazy. Y’all just think taking out money for school fees is enough and it really isn't. Your kids need your support."

@Ammy_Manduli praised the method:

"This is a great idea 😂."

How is parental involvement in their kids' academics beneficial?

Parental involvement in children's schoolwork, especially practical help like assisting with homework, setting up routines, or attending workshops to learn modern teaching methods, is one of the most impactful ways families support education.

When parents engage actively and positively, it leads to stronger academic outcomes, better behaviour, and improved emotional well-being for kids.

This involvement reduces stress and anxiety around school tasks, making learning feel more meaningful and relevant.

It also builds self-confidence and motivation, with kids seeing that their efforts matter to their family, which encourages them to persist and develop a positive attitude toward education.

Unlike the worry of a number of commenters on the video, practical involvement doesn't have to mean doing the work for them.

It's more effective when parents guide gently, praise effort over perfection, and create supportive environments, like quiet study spaces or consistent routines.

Parents attended a workshop on how to help their children with homework. @Schellhorn

