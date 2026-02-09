A South African Boerboel breeder shared a funny moment of a young man named Cooper trying to walk one of the powerful dogs

The huge light brown Boerboel had other plans and dragged Cooper along as soon as the gate opened

South Africans shared jokes about the dog's strength, with some wanting to know more about the breed

A Boerboel dog on the left and a man walking a Boerboel on the right. Images: @narcoboerboels

Source: TikTok

A South African Boerboel breeder shared a moment that had people laughing after showing what it's like owning these powerful dogs. TikTok page @narcoboerboels, which is all about breeding and caring for these huge South African guard dogs, posted a clip on 5 February 2026. It is unclear where this funny moment happened, but the young man, Cooper, was tasked with taking one of the light brown Boerboels out for a walk. The dog was already buzzing with energy as Cooper held the leash and walked toward the gate.

It was all under control until he opened the gate. The Boerboel bolted quickly. Cooper didn't stand a chance, even though he tried to grip the leash. The powerful dog pulled him forward without a care in the world. Unfortunately, it was hilariously clear who was calling the shots. The moment showed just how strong Boerboels can be.

According to Wikipedia, the Boerboel is a South African breed of large mastiff-type dog used as a family guard. They're known for their size and strong muscles. The breed comes from an old mix of mastiffs and bulldogs that farmers used to use for guarding their properties and to hunt big game.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the Boerboel's power

Netizens couldn't stop laughing at Cooper's struggle and shared their thoughts on TikToker @narcoboerboels' post:

@zwai added:

"Boerboel dog always in a hurry, even when they eat."

@ntems_m asked:

"Excuse my ignorance, but are these dogs child-friendly? They look much cuter and friendlier than pit bulls (yes, I know they're super strong and dangerous too, lol)."

@mama_a replied:

"They are definitely child-friendly. They are one of the best dogs to get when you have kids. Very protective too."

@b_magongo laughed:

"The dog is taking him for a walk."

@desire_cortney_m questioned:

"Where are you even going? Cos' the dog seems to be controlling you."

@kobe_com wondered:

"Is the dog being walked by the guy, or the guy is the one being walked by the dog?"

@cherrysmart asked:

"Okay, but seriously, do Boerboel just walk like that, all the pulling? I swear they act like they never go on walks."

@zeiden_marshall made the connection:

"Me vs my debit orders."

A young man, Cooper, is trying to walk a Boerboel. Images: @narcoboerboels

Source: TikTok

Other animals making headlines

Source: Briefly News