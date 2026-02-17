A young couple from KwaZulu-Natal faced intense backlash from relatives who openly rejected their interracial relationship

A young interracial couple from KwaZulu-Natal shared how racism within their own family circle pushed them to make a painful decision.

Ingrid-Rose distanced herself from her relatives when they refused to acknowledge her relationship with Daniel Chitombi. Images: Daniel Jnr Chitombi

Source: Facebook

On 16 April 2025, Briefly TV Life spoke to Daniel Chitombi, a private emergency consultant who grew up in Zimbabwe and Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal province. His wife, Ingrid-Rose Chitombi, an eyelash technician raised in Chatsworth, Durban, also featured in the interview. The interracial couple said their relationship was met with open hostility from some of Ingrid-Rose’s relatives. The tension began when they started dating in 2022.

The backlash included racial slurs used in Daniel’s presence. It also involved degrading remarks about black people and direct insults aimed at his mother. During one incident, a relative from Ingrid-Rose’s family handed Daniel a pair of torn shoes held together by pieces of wire and suggested he give them to his mom.

That moment became the breaking point. The couple chose to distance themselves to protect their peace and their unborn child.

Interracial relationship sparks painful family divide

Daniel and Ingrid-Rose met through a mutual friend during a casual sleepover at Ingrid-Rose's house. Ingrid-Rose initially thought he was white based on his name. However, she described him as playful and always smiling. He asked her out the next day. That was her first date.

Their romance was tested when Ingrid-Rose’s family moved to Pretoria. Long distance took its toll, and they broke up in December 2022. Months later, they reconnected at a music concert in Pretoria. A few weeks after that, Ingrid-Rose visited Richards Bay for her brother’s birthday, during which she spent some time with Daniel. When it was time for her family to return to Pretoria, she decided to stay behind.

They moved in together while Daniel was earning R4,500 a month.

When racism hits close to home

Ingrid-Rose admitted that she realised how certain attitudes towards black people had been embedded in her upbringing. Some relatives openly suggested they would prefer she date someone of a different race because of their discomfort with black people. One suggested she attend Christmas without Daniel because someone in the family felt uncomfortable around black people. Using the k-word freely was the norm.

Daniel could not accept the possibility of his future child growing up feeling that part of their identity wasn't good enough.

“I can deal with people saying things about me,” Daniel said. “But I’m not going to let my child grow up thinking the black side of them is something to be ashamed of.”

Eventually, Ingrid-Rose cut off the relatives who refused to change.

Building peace, not approval

Daniel’s family welcomed Ingrid-Rose with open arms. She described his household as loving and emotionally expressive. The couple now raises their child, Adelai, and continues to share their life online.

Daniel Jnr Chitombi and Ingrid-Rose Chitombi with their child, Adelai. Image: The Phoenix Tabloid

Source: Facebook

Couple exclusively broke silence with Briefly TV Life

The couple exclusively spoke to Briefly TV Life about their journey and the challenges they faced behind closed doors. Their story was shared on Briefly TV Life’s YouTube channel on 16 April 2025, where it had attracted over 340,000 views as of the time of this report.

