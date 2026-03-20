A man named Welcome walked to bring his two cats to the SPCA Kloof and Highway after someone threatened to harm them

He had raised both cats since they were kittens and was visibly emotional when he handed them over

South Africans were moved to tears by the story, with many praising Welcome for putting his cats' safety above his own heartbreak

An SPCA employee carrying a bag, and a gentleman looking at his cat in a carrier. Images: @SPCAKloofandHighway

Source: Facebook

The SPCA Kloof and Highway shared a story on 19 March 2026 about a man named Welcome. He arrived at their reception clutching a bag, breathing heavily and drenched in sweat after walking through 32-degree heat. He did this to bring his two cats, Tiny and Guitar, to safety. Someone had threatened to harm the cats simply because they did not like cats, and Welcome made the painful decision to bring them to the SPCA.

He had woken up early that morning, placed Tiny and Guitar carefully into a breathable bag, walked from his home to catch a taxi. He then walked the rest of the way down the SPCA's driveway and through their doors. He had raised both cats since they were kittens and was emotional when staff took the bag from him.

Before leaving, he asked to say one last goodbye to them and agreed to take a photo with the cats. The SPCA said they wanted people to know exactly what Welcome had done to keep his cats safe, and ended their story with kind words:

"We judge you to be a man of compassion. A man who loves deeply. A man who does the right thing, even when it breaks his own heart."

View the Facebook post below:

SA moved by man's sacrifice

People were deeply touched by Welcome's story and had a lot to say in the comments section on Facebook page @SPCAKloofandHighway's photos:

@Sarah van Heerden wrote:

"A truly compassionate man. Thank you for caring so much, Welcome."

@Heidi Dinan added:

"My heart goes out to you. Thank you for taking them to a place where they can be safe. You are a good and kind person."

@Victoria du Buisson said:

"And now I'm crying on a random Thursday evening. What a hard thing to do, Welcome. You are a good man."

@Dawn Eastes wrote:

"I'm so sad he couldn't keep his furry friends because of other people's superstitions and threats. He did the right thing to save them, but I can only imagine his grief."

@Thelma Bodenstaff said:

"Poor kittens. The human race is a disgrace."

@Bronwyn Lotter added:

"You are a true hero."

@Linda Roodt wrote:

"I hope the person who is lucky enough to get them understands how much love they have had. I wish you only the best going forward."

A cat in a bag. Images: @SPCAKloofandHighway

Source: Facebook

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