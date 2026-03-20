A man posted a TikTok video that proved how close he is to his Shorpite colleagues

The man made people laugh after showing off the special way that they communicate

South Africans were amused by the hilarious Shoprite workers who revealed their dark sense of humour

A young man working at Shoprite posted a video about his typical workday. The man decided to have some fun by showing how he clocks off in a fun way.

A man shared a TikTok video of himself saying goodbye to his co-workers. Image: @lunganiemtetwa

Source: TikTok

The video that the young man shared on 7 February 2026 showed people behind the scenes of working at Shoprite. Online users could not help but crack up over the inside joke shared among the employees.

In a video on TikTok by @lunganiemtetwa, a man working at Shoprite said that he was clocking off and was about to bid his coworker goodbye. Instead of using words, he started making monkey sounds in the warehouse. The other staff members responded, making similar sounds to acknowledge his goodbye. Watch the video of the Shoprite employees below:

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South Africa jokes about Shoprite employees

Maybe people thought that the man's video was not helping to combat racial stereotypes. Online users appreciated that the man was in a happy work environment and could release stress. Read people's hilarious comments below:

People were amused by supermarket workers' sense of humour. Image: Aleksandar Pasaric

Source: UGC

iamSindiZikalala was amused by the man's video:

"😂Now the whole of Europe will think it's true what they've been told about us."

Zee_zwane❤️ appreciated the moment of humour:

"Work can be draining, this is a fun way to keep your day going😂😅. Love this."

Luyanda Mavuma was in stitches over the men's accurate monkey sounds:

"There's this one that kept getting higher and higher 😂 he carried y'all."

Lebo Khau 🇿🇦 thought the workplace was perfect for their antics:

"Yazi those shelves at the back are not helping this Planet Of The Apes Scene🤣... I LOVE THIS❤️"

Londie_Ndlovu was impressed by the men's fun skill:

"Listen!!!! 😫😭😂Communication skills are on the highest level 😎 🔥"

👸RoyalFoodie🥘 joked about how realistic they sounded:

"The fact that people can't notice that this is a sound made by another person 😂😂"

A. Tshaba imagined foreigners seeing the video:

"Americans watching us like....it's true YALL 😂😂"

AzieMgwili also thought a newbie would be confused:

"😂😂This is funny, imagine hearing this on your first day, I’d think I’m working for a cult."

Prince Maqhubu added:

"We are not beating the allegations at this rate😂."

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Source: Briefly News