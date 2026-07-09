South African expat Kirsten Ashman Halcrow shared an emotional reflection after celebrating both South Africa and the US on the same weekend

The Springboks' match against England fell on America's 250th Independence Day, leaving her torn between jerseys and two identities

Her story about loving two countries without losing herself resonated deeply with South Africans living abroad

A group of South Africans gathered to watch the game in the US. Image: Emigrate2USA.co.za

Source: Facebook

Kirsten Ashman Halcrow, a South African expat living in the United States, did not expect a rugby match to bring her to tears. But when the Springboks faced England on the same weekend America marked its 250th Independence Day, she found herself caught between two flags, two jerseys and one very big feeling.

A cupboard decision that went much deeper

Standing in front of her wardrobe that morning, Halcrow faced what looked like a simple choice: her Springbok jersey or red, white and blue for America's celebrations. She said the moment stopped her in her tracks because it was not really about clothing at all. It was about belonging, and whether choosing one home meant abandoning the other.

She admitted that after emigrating, she sometimes felt a quiet guilt about embracing her new life, as though appreciating America meant she was slowly letting go of home. Over time, she came to see it differently. Loving a new country does not erase where you come from. It simply adds to who you are.

See her original post on Facebook below:

Mzansi abroad responds

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

Schafies van Dublin said:

"Well written. After 30 years in the USA, my South African blood still pumps strong. Once you embrace and love America, your American family loves that South African spirit too. I will forever be thankful for what America offered me."

Kevin Schultz added:

"A very well-written piece, full of wisdom and truths. Patriotism at its best for both South Africa and the USA. Best wishes and many blessings."

Elizabeth Tersia Truter commented:

"Very well written! After living in America for 27 years, I still miss my family and friends in South Africa, but I thank God for being an American citizen too. I still love Springbok rugby and watch every game."

Robyn Elliott pointed out:

"Ah, you describe it so well. 💕"

Stephanie Bentz added:

"How divine, guys! Absolutely true."

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Source: Briefly News