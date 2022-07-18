Today is a day when we celebrate South Africa’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela

Like many South Africans, the Miss SA top 10 finalists spent this special day honouring Tata Madiba by being charitable for 67 minutes

From feeding the hungry to running for a cause, these beauts really showed up in a big way

Today is former president, Nelson Mandela’s birthday. In honour of this great man and his legacy, many South Africans dedicated at least 67 minutes of their day towards helping others.

Some Miss SA top 10 finalists also joined in on the honourable cause and posted snaps, Instagram stories, and videos of the various activities they partook in on Mandela Day.

Briefly News had a peek at some of the pageant beauties who participated in this wonderful charitable day.

Luyanda Zuma

Luyanda, who is from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), posted snaps and reels on her Instagram story as she handed out food and partook in fun activities with those in need. Sis looked super cute too.

Anarzade Omar

The Johannesburg-based beauty posted two events that she partook in for Mandela Day. At the weekend, Anarzade participated in a marathon to raise funds for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, sharing the pics online. On 18 July, which is officially Madiba Day, the young sis also posted a clip of herself handing out food to the less fortunate. Good going!

Keaoleboga Nkashe

Keaoleboga, who is based in the North West province, joined Anarzade in the weekend marathon to raise money for the worthy foundation, posting snaps on Instagram. Talk about showing solidarity, hey.

Itumeleng Parage

Soweto-based Itumeleng followed Madiba’s legacy of promoting education and literacy and spent her 67 minutes revamping a library in Qhobosheane Primary School in Diepkloof, posting inspiring snaps online.

Luvé Meyer

Cape Town-based Luvé also decided to undertake a literacy-related project on Mandela Day and handed out books to kiddies at Tygerberg Hospital in Parrow, sharing a short clip on the socials.

Tamsyn Jack

The gorgeous Cape Town-based Tamsyn only hinted at what activity she participated in on Mandela Day by posting a snap on her Instagram status where she was massaging the feet of an elder woman. We can’t wait to hear more about her 67 minutes and how she helped others on this special day. By the looks of her huge smile, she must have enjoyed herself so much.

Lebogang Mahlangu

The Gauteng-based hun spent her 67 minutes with young people in Soshanguve at the Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Centre, which is focused on skills development. Lebogang posted snaps from the day on her Instagram stories.

