A pretty young lady from Durban is over the moon after bagging her second academic qualification in tourism management

Sbahle Nkabinde is overjoyed about obtaining a Bachelor of Technology from Durban University of Technology (DUT)

The gorgeous lady also celebrated bagging a part-time lecturer gig in marketing at Rosebank College, sharing both wins on LinkedIn

An ambitious young lady is on cloud nine after bagging her second qualification from Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Sbahle Nkabinde is a lecturer and graduate from Durban University of Technology (DUT). Image: Sbahle Nkabinde/LinkedIn.

Sbahle Nkabinde was positively beaming on her graduation day after she obtained a Bachelor of Technology in Tourism and Travel Services Management.

Many students struggle to find employment after obtaining their qualifications, but this lovely go-getter has already bagged herself a job in academia as a marketing lecturer at Rosebank College.

Taking to LinkedIn, Sbahle shared some sizzling snaps from her special day and in the post's caption, she expressed her gratitude to God for getting her to this point:

“Today, I introduce to you a two-time graduate from Durban University of Technology and part-time lecturer in marketing and management at Rosebank College. It can only be God’s grace.”

The confident sis is ready to make big moves in the field of academia, despite being young in age. How inspiring is that?

Working at Rosebank College is the young babe’s second job as a lecturer, with Sbahle previously employed at Berea College of Technology.

