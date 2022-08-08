A number of women rose against South Africa's unemployment problem as they stayed motivated to start their new careers

The inspirational women had their chance to shine as they all shared their wins on social media and received lots of love

The career women left South Africans motivated with their courage and hard work to secure a living in the country's current economy

Getting a job is no small feat, and some women celebrated their success online. Mzansi is always ready to celebrate other people's wins with enthusiasm.

Women who motivated Mzansi with inspiring stories about how they for their jobs were showered with compliments. Image: Getty Images/Vgajic/Twitter/ @sdungubame/@malebogengMM

The gorgeous ladies got immense support as Mzansi showered them with congratulations. Briefly News celebrates a few women's amazing journeys to a stable job.

1. Rhodes University graduate gets a fresh start

A Rhodes university graduate, @sdungubame, took to social media to share the life-changing news she got. In a tweet, @sdungubane announced that she would be moving cities to start a new career.

Netizens celebrated that @sdungubane got her fresh start. The newly employed lady said that her gig was a much-needed life change as she happily wrote:

"A new job, a new city, a fresh start. Won’t He do it.”

2. Woman signs job contract

@Sane_N_Mhlongo shared some good news on Twitter about a special call she got. Sane said she got a call asking her to go and sign a contract for a paying gig. The young lady was delighted with the news and couldn't hold up to share it.

South African tweeps showered her with love and support in her replies. Her tweet quickly went viral after she wrote:

"Guys!!! I just received a call to come in and sign my contract. I GOT THE JOB,"

3. Hired by Apple store

A lady named Moleboheng secured the pack after landing an impressive job with Apple. Moleboheng proudly showed off a screenshot of the email she got from the company.

Moleboheng explained that she went for a Zoom meeting interview that was successful. The superb news she shared on Twitter had Saffas congratulating her wholeheartedly.

4. Newly appointed PR Officer

A public relations officer headed online to celebrate getting her dream job. The lady was happy to get through many part-time gigs and internships before getting a proper job offer.

On her LinkedIn account, Peggy Nkopo shared the news with her contacts:

"I got the work. An entire P.R officer,"

The beautiful woman shared a gorgeous picture, elated by her latest career prospect. The brainy woman looks excited as she posed for the picture

5. Environmental Health practitioner in Tshwane

A beautiful woman from Mpumalanga is ecstatic after being appointed as an environmental health practitioner in Tshwane district. Thobile Shongwe celebrated her win on LinkedIn.

In her post, the go-getter who studied environmental health at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) grinned broadly and looked ecstatic over the milestone. The caption read:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as an environmental health practitioner at the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.”

“It’s never too late for education”: Lady goes back to school at 27, bags degree

Briefly News previously reported that Rialivhuwa Tertia took the inspiring Facebook page #IAmStaying to share her story. Explaining how she had not done any learning-based work in over six years, deciding to take on a university degree was daunting.

Society puts unnecessary pressure and boundaries on people in terms of what is meant to be done by what age and in which order. This woman proved that you can do anything at any age as long as you put in the work.

