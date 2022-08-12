Young Gauteng Lawyer Celebrates Joining Constitutional Court of South Africa, Online Peeps Applaud
- A determined young attorney from Gauteng is over the moon about joining the Constitutional Court of South Africa as a law clerk to Justice Mhlantla
- Taking to LinkedIn, Zimkhitha Mhlahlo shared the fabulous news, along with two inspiring snaps of herself
- Social media peeps were quick to wish the brilliant woman well in the comment section of her post
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
A perseverant woman living in Gauteng is thrilled about landing the opportunity to join the Constitutional Court of South Africa as a law clerk to Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla.
The good sis shared the brilliant news on social media, along with two pics of herself looking mighty proud of the accomplishment.
In a post shared on LinkedIn, Zimkhitha Mhlahlo, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Fort Hare, expressed how thankful and excited she is about the milestone, smiling brightly on the online snaps:
“I recently joined the Constitutional Court of South Africa as a law clerk to Justice Mhlantla. Grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Touching well-wishes poured in for the lovely lady, with online peeps hella inspired by the young woman’s brilliant accomplishment:
Actor Katurura is over the moon:
“I'm elated to hear this, Zim. Learn, enjoy, grow, and keep soaring!”
Vuyiswa Mahlangeni is totally inspired:
“Ah, man, Kitta. This is beautiful and amazing. Wishing you a fruitful and beautiful journey.”
Mbekezeli Martin Benjamin cannot contain his joy:
“Congratulations, Zimkhitha! I hope you’ll enjoy your clerkship!”
Dikgang Mengwai wrote:
“Love the message. Well said. Congratulations on this achievement and overcoming the obstacles.”
Joe Chetty is super proud:
“Congratulations and well deserved, your perseverance paid off in the end.”
Young Johannesburg lawyer celebrates winning case, 43rd court appearance only months after being admitted
In a similarly inspiring story by Briefly News, a young legal eagle based in Johannesburg has taken to the socials to celebrate winning a big case after a long battle.
Surprise Manyaiyi was also stoked about her 43rd court appearance after being admitted as an attorney less than a year ago. The sis says that she cried after she won the case because of how challenging the legal battle was and is excited about the victory.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News