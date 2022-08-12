A determined young attorney from Gauteng is over the moon about joining the Constitutional Court of South Africa as a law clerk to Justice Mhlantla

Taking to LinkedIn, Zimkhitha Mhlahlo shared the fabulous news, along with two inspiring snaps of herself

Social media peeps were quick to wish the brilliant woman well in the comment section of her post

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A perseverant woman living in Gauteng is thrilled about landing the opportunity to join the Constitutional Court of South Africa as a law clerk to Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla.

Zimkhitha Mhlahlo is now a constitutional court law clerk. Image: Zimkhitha Mhlahlo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The good sis shared the brilliant news on social media, along with two pics of herself looking mighty proud of the accomplishment.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Zimkhitha Mhlahlo, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Fort Hare, expressed how thankful and excited she is about the milestone, smiling brightly on the online snaps:

“I recently joined the Constitutional Court of South Africa as a law clerk to Justice Mhlantla. Grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Touching well-wishes poured in for the lovely lady, with online peeps hella inspired by the young woman’s brilliant accomplishment:

Actor Katurura is over the moon:

“I'm elated to hear this, Zim. Learn, enjoy, grow, and keep soaring!”

Vuyiswa Mahlangeni is totally inspired:

“Ah, man, Kitta. This is beautiful and amazing. Wishing you a fruitful and beautiful journey.”

Mbekezeli Martin Benjamin cannot contain his joy:

“Congratulations, Zimkhitha! I hope you’ll enjoy your clerkship!”

Dikgang Mengwai wrote:

“Love the message. Well said. Congratulations on this achievement and overcoming the obstacles.”

Joe Chetty is super proud:

“Congratulations and well deserved, your perseverance paid off in the end.”

Young Johannesburg lawyer celebrates winning case, 43rd court appearance only months after being admitted

In a similarly inspiring story by Briefly News, a young legal eagle based in Johannesburg has taken to the socials to celebrate winning a big case after a long battle.

Surprise Manyaiyi was also stoked about her 43rd court appearance after being admitted as an attorney less than a year ago. The sis says that she cried after she won the case because of how challenging the legal battle was and is excited about the victory.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News