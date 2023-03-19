Ndavi Nokeri has posted a video showing some gorgeous outfits, with her amazing style impressing many peeps

The Miss SA 2022 had peeps in their feels, asking netizens to choose their favourite outfits

Many peeps complimented her looks and gushed over how stunning she looked in each of the fits

Ndavi Nokeri has posted a clip showing off amazing outfits online, dazzling netizens as she did so.

Ndavi Nokeri looked amazing flaunting her looks. Image: Ndavi Nokeri/Instagram.

Miss SA 2022 is slowly becoming a fashion icon. The 24-year-old asked peeps to choose their favourite look from the various fits she rocked.

Ndavi captioned her video, in part:

“Obsessed with these items. Let me know which one is your favourite.”

Here is the video, shared on Instagram:

Netizens love Ndavi’s outfits and compliment the looks and the stunner wearing them

Many peeps complimented the beauty queen’s looks, with others noting that every outfit she rocked was amazing.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

amu.thuketana said:

“Need those zebra palazzo pants.”

phethegophaka_added:

“The second fit.”

maxwell_renaissance_m loved every outfit:

“Every look served.”

ndumi_20 noted:

“I love zebras. My favourite outfits are the third and fourth ones.”

Missuniverseza remarked:

“The first and the outfits with the zebra-striped pants.”

Chicatswana commented:

“The green dress.”

Chantellezhoux complimented her looks:

“You’re gorgeous, my friend!”

ayanda_thxbethe reacted:

“All of them.”

_sethu.myeza shared:

“Yes, Miss SA.”

empresshouse_ simply said:

“Slay.”

