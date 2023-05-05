Three stunning army women have taken the internet by storm with their impressive dance moves

The trio participated in the popular TikTok dance challenge to the song Arch Yuh Back by Léle, and their video quickly went viral

The women, dressed in their army uniforms, showcased their incredible talent and social media users were impressed by their seamless moves

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A group of army ladies trended for their rendition of a famous TikTok dance challenge. Images: @alanaajohnson/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A trio of army ladies have broken the internet with their dancing and impeccable synchronisation as they moved to the beat of the music. Despite their demanding roles in the military, these women have found a way to express themselves creatively and share their talents with the world.

Army ladies trend for impeccable dance moves

TikTok user @alanaajohnson and her army friends have been trending on social media. The trio took part in a new dance challenge which @Cacherel created to the song Arch Yuh Back by Léle

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Army ladies break the net with seamless moves

The video was shared widely on social media, with many viewers praising their skills and applauding their dedication to military duties and love for dance.

Self-certified TikTok dance critics shared their thoughts:

@CPOLGamer said:

"The one in the middle with that for up."

@Scorefinancials commented:

"Proud of you ladies, and thanks for your service and sacrifices."

@Wennieb1980 said"

"Thank you, ladies, for your service & dance moves."

@Mary Persaud commented:

You go, ladies. Beautiful smiles. God bless, and thank you for your service.

@eldridgeheard said:

"Thank you, Queens, for your service."

@kay8425 said:

" The military has really changed."

@Evagreen commented:

"The lady in the middle. I love your height. You, ladies, are so pretty.

@IshaDrammeh said:

"May blessing be with you all and keep you all safe."

Mzansi family of dancers wows the internet with 2 million viral TikTok video: “can’t stop watching this”

In similar stories, a group of dancers were trending on the internet for their sleek moves.

The five girls won the hearts of many with their grooving session at home and had the netizens fall in love with their personalities.

The TikTok video went viral; people loved the kids' version of the dance challenge.

Mzansi said most of their attention was focused on the little girl who stole the show with her personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News