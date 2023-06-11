An inspiring author, entrepreneur, and multitalented powerhouse is making big moves with her non-profit organisation (NPO)

Gail Motloung’s NPO, the Girl With a Purpose Foundation, has been nominated for the Heroines and Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards 2023

Talking to Briefly News, the powerhouse mom shared what the nomination means to her and opens up about the newest programmes that her NPO offers

One strong woman from the Vaal Triangle in Gauteng is on a mission to make real change happen in society.

Gail Motloung is an author, businesswoman, founder of the ‘Girl with a Purpose Foundation’ non-profit organisation (NPO), a Mandela Washington Fellowship alumni, and much, much more.

Briefly News previously wrote about the 30-year-old’s NPO, which aims to empower young women, men, and people who are disabled.

The strong woman has also previously opened up about her journey to becoming a mother to a sweet little boy named Karabo.

Now, in another follow-up discussion, Gail shares how proud she is about her NPO being nominated in the Heroines and Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards 2023:

“Receiving recognition and winning an award means that we have an obligation to continue mentoring the younger generation through our work and showing them the essence of tenacity, determination, work ethic, and above all, serving.

“Everything we do has a cause and effect, whether it’s something small or significant, our actions contribute to and affect society one way or another.”

The Gauteng powerhouse loves empowering women

One of Gail’s great passions involves empowering women and girls through her NPO:

“Women empowerment is important for the health and social development of families, communities, and countries.

“Being an empowered woman, allows you to feel confident about possessing the power necessary to create the life you want and develop the belief that you are capable of accomplishing anything you set your mind to. It’s not about superiority but about learning and being willing to serve others.”

Gail previously told the Daily Sun that serving the community has given her a greater sense of purpose and through serving others, her confidence has grown insurmountably.

The inspiring author shares the progress of her NPO:

“We have partnered with the Department of Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation on some of their library programs which encourage the culture of reading in the community, especially in underprivileged communities.

“We furthermore do workshops and programs which support young people in high school. Choosing a career can be a challenge for most learners, so this year, we will focus more on a new program that assists them to make the best career choice.”

Gail’s NPO also supports young males and their development:

“In 2021, we also launched a program for boys after realising that there is a need to empower a boy child as well.

“We have had conversations with different teenage boys and one common challenge they face is peer pressure and the need to belong. In July, we will be tackling issues such as teenage pregnancy, alcohol and drug abuse, peer pressure, careers, and a few more [pertinent issues].”

Gail and the amazing work she does will be recognised at the Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards ceremony:

“We have also been selected to receive an honorary blazer presented by the South African Heroine Awards (SAHA), an organisation that aims to empower women all around the country.”

The Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards ceremony will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 14-15 June 2023.

