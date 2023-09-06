30-Year-old Virgin Angel Mlangeni Hints That She Will Be Getting Married Soon, Her Purity Wins Hearts of SA
- 30-year-old virgin Angel Mlangeni took to TikTok to announce that she will be retiring from being a virgin
- The South African woman shared a video of herself dancing and singing in her traditional attire, revealing that she is ready to settle down
- Social media users are impressed by Angel's self-discipline to remain pure in these modern times
PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!
Proud virgin ambassador, Angel Mlangeni, took to social media to share a video of herself claiming that she will be retiring soon as she is ready for marriage.
A video shows her shirtless and rocking her traditional attire as she sings and dances to a cultural song.
In the TikTok post, Angel revealed that she was a 30-year-old virgin who was sad to be retiring soon, adding cow and ring emojis to indicate marriage.
Woman finds love with taxi driver after giving him her number, spoils her with weekly dinners, flowers & gifts
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
What is the significance of a young woman's virginity in African cultures?
According to a UKZN study, the significance of a young woman's virginity in African cultures varies from country to country and tribe to tribe. Howevermany cultures see virginity as a sign of purity, innocence, and honour. It is believed that a woman who is not a virgin is not worthy of marriage or respect.
In some cultures, a woman's virginity is considered a family's honour. If a woman is not a virgin before marriage, it is seen as a reflection of her family's moral character. This can lead to shame and ostracism for the woman and her family.
South Africans impressed by the woman's self-discipline
Many netizens lauded the Angel on her ability to remain pure, considering the times we live in.
Venda woman teaches American bae to greet her mom in Tshivenda, netizens impressed: “I have to teach mine too”
Wendyxo_masotobe wrote:
"Silinde isimemo somshado."
416mph Pro C asked:
"Nisekhona kanti?"
Mvelase08 commented:
"Okuhle kodwa ngelosi engenamaphiko."
Noma replied:
"Abafana abanalo iqiniso."
ZamoMbeje wrote:
"Congrats ❤️Kuhle ukuziphatha kahle."
Thenextbigthing90 commented:
"Ingase resignation letter yakho uzoyishiya la ngakikm."
55-year-old gogo: "Being a virgin is the sweetest way of being sure I'm safe"
In another article, Briefly News reported that at 55 years old, Ngenzile Mngadi from Durban said she's happy to be a virgin still.
The bride-to-be, from Mkhizwana near Pinetown, was just one of the beautiful maidens who made their way to the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma last weekend.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News