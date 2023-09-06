30-year-old virgin Angel Mlangeni took to TikTok to announce that she will be retiring from being a virgin

The South African woman shared a video of herself dancing and singing in her traditional attire, revealing that she is ready to settle down

Social media users are impressed by Angel's self-discipline to remain pure in these modern times

A woman saving herself for marriage shared that she will be retiring from being a vi*gin ambassador soon. Image: @angel_ndazo/Instagram

Proud virgin ambassador, Angel Mlangeni, took to social media to share a video of herself claiming that she will be retiring soon as she is ready for marriage.

A video shows her shirtless and rocking her traditional attire as she sings and dances to a cultural song.

In the TikTok post, Angel revealed that she was a 30-year-old virgin who was sad to be retiring soon, adding cow and ring emojis to indicate marriage.

What is the significance of a young woman's virginity in African cultures?

According to a UKZN study, the significance of a young woman's virginity in African cultures varies from country to country and tribe to tribe. Howevermany cultures see virginity as a sign of purity, innocence, and honour. It is believed that a woman who is not a virgin is not worthy of marriage or respect.

In some cultures, a woman's virginity is considered a family's honour. If a woman is not a virgin before marriage, it is seen as a reflection of her family's moral character. This can lead to shame and ostracism for the woman and her family.

South Africans impressed by the woman's self-discipline

Many netizens lauded the Angel on her ability to remain pure, considering the times we live in.

Wendyxo_masotobe wrote:

"Silinde isimemo somshado."

416mph Pro C asked:

"Nisekhona kanti?"

Mvelase08 commented:

"Okuhle kodwa ngelosi engenamaphiko."

Noma replied:

"Abafana abanalo iqiniso."

ZamoMbeje wrote:

"Congrats ❤️Kuhle ukuziphatha kahle."

Thenextbigthing90 commented:

"Ingase resignation letter yakho uzoyishiya la ngakikm."

55-year-old gogo: "Being a virgin is the sweetest way of being sure I'm safe"

In another article, Briefly News reported that at 55 years old, Ngenzile Mngadi from Durban said she's happy to be a virgin still.

The bride-to-be, from Mkhizwana near Pinetown, was just one of the beautiful maidens who made their way to the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma last weekend.

