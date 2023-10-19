A Mzansi woman @mrssmia2 built a house in a year on a salary of just R4900 and went viral online

She showed what she ate while sacrificing to build her house: a sad-looking plate of pap and maize snack chips

Many netizens were amused by the woman's meal and shared how they would never eat like that

One woman survived on pap and maize chips while building a house. Image: @mrssmia2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Building a house requires a lot of planning, decision making and money.

A Mzansi woman @mrssmia2 recently went viral on TikTok after she revealed the house that she managed to build in a year on a meagre salary of just R4 900.

Briefly News shared her story and highlighted how many people couldn't believe how she accomplished the major feat while earning so little.

Woman shows what meal she survived on

Responding to some of the questions about how she survived, posed to her by netizens, @mrssmia2 showed what she ate while sacrificing to build her house.

The woman showed a sad-looking plate of pap and maize snack chips in a video.

Netizens amused by the woman's meal

Many netizens responded with humour to the woman's meal and shared how they would never eat like that and would rather live in a shack or one-room rental.

Thando Cebekhulu said:

"Ngamane ngifele ku1 room angeke."

alimoganedi replied:

"Go Shota achaar I used to eat like this budgeting for the car and I bought it cash."

Mo Afrika responded:

"We suffer to get to the destination me in past months."

lucasK said:

"Hai never. I'll stay in a shack."

Fenki commented:

"This sacrifice is too much. I can’t eat like this ."

Mama Thuso responded:

"I am inspired ."

Andile replied:

"We were eating Go Slos and time biscuits with my twin."

Hardworking woman builds mother house

In another story, Briefly News reported that giving back to her mother was a dream that she has now made a reality! This woman just built her mom a house, and her heart bursts with gratitude.

Being raised by a single parent hits differently. This lady was raised by only her mom, and she saw every sacrifice she made for her, and now she’s giving back.

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing the process of building her mom a house and the shack she upgraded her from. An emotional journey filled with pride

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News