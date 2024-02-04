A lady posted her one-room online with a lovely nautical theme emerging in the modest space

The blue bedding, walls, and diverse décor elements gave the place an oceanic feel, which many people who came across the post loved

Other people advised her on how she could create an even more beautiful aesthetic within her humble home

The woman was evidently creative with the modest area she had to work with, with her nautical theme bedding and oceanic aesthetic giving the place a touch of whimsy and airiness.

Lady’s 1-room with blue accents inspires

Facebook user, Mateboho Ramafikeng, lamented that it had been the first time she shared pictures of her home on the interactive Facebook group and noted that the crib was her place of peace.

Here is the post she shared on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group:

People love the nautical vibe in 1-room

A ton of sweet compliments followed the post. Other people offered some improvement tips. Overall, the feedback was positive on her space:

Kay Khenz Kesa said:

“With an improved ceiling, it will look amazing.”

Ntombizodwa Dladla kindly wrote:

“Your house is so friendly to my eyes – clean, bright, and your tiles are shining. What do you use to clean them?”

Ngwana Mezzo le Nda joked:

“Can I have your bedding, please? Or where did you buy it?”

Memory Ringane commented:

“Perfect. Let me know where you purchased your basket.”

Ntokozo Ntockxy adored the nautical duvet set:

“Where did you buy this colour duvet?”

Nontozanele Bikwana asked:

“What do you use for tiles? It’s neat.”

Lady’s olive-themed room impresses

