A South African woman, Phindile Nadia Dlamini, shared a video showing her journey from LLB graduation to becoming a compliance officer at Discovery

Mzansi viewers were inspired by her career move and flooded the comments with questions about how to follow a similar path

The video ignited hope and provided valuable insights for LLB students and aspiring compliance professionals

A woman shared her journey from call centre agent to compliance officer at Discovery. Image: @nadia_dlamini

A South African woman with an LLB degree celebrated climbing up the corporate ladder.

Law graduate becomes compliance officer

Phindile Nadia Dlamini posted a video showing her at her graduation as she accepted her LLB degree sometime back before going on to work as a claims call centre agent.

Determined to grow and advance in her career, Phindile put in the necessary work as she now celebrates being a compliance officer for Discovery.

Investopedia defines a compliance officer as an employee of a company that ensures the firm complies with its outside regulatory and legal requirements as well as internal policies and bylaws.

Watch the corporate queen's inspiring video below:

Mzansi intrigued by woman's corporate journey

Phindile's career move inspired South Africans as they responded with positive comments as well as questions about how they, too, could take steps to get to where she is.

user9032395922682 commented:

"Can you please explain to me how to become a compliance officer? I am an LLB student, and I really would like to explore my options."

Lee wrote:

"Haibo not me being an LLB grad. Working at a call centre saving up for my compliance course. This is exactly what I needed to see to keep going."

⚖️ BaalBotter_6.9 said:

" I wish this for myself. *sigh*."

melusireginaldmvu replied:

"I have an LLB and worked a 12-month internship under commercial crimes with the SAPS. I'm interested in this field, any tips?"

The Force commented:

"Inspiration. Congratulations Phindile. I can't wait to use this sound in their future ."

Nkosi_Magwadi wrote:

"Hi there❤. What does one need to study to become a compliance officer?"

@thobisani _ commented:

"Is it wise for one to do LLM specialising in Corporate law to be a Compliance officer?"

